Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ocean Wilsons : Dividends Payment (Final amount in R$)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

Publicly-held Company

ANNOUNCEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS

Rio de Janeiro, 30 April 2020 - Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("Wilson Sons", "Company" or "Group"), in furtherance to the Announcement to Shareholders disclosed on 29 April 2020, announces that the amount in R$ to be paid to the holders of Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs") of the Company is R$1.137990000 per BDR, equivalent to US$0.21 per issued share, converted to R$ at the selling exchange rate of R$5.4190 on 30 April 2020. Payment will be made to BDR holders on 13 May 2020.

In the case of BDR holders residing in Brazil, dividends will be subject to income tax and social contribution tax, according to the investor profile. Investors are encouraged to seek guidance from a qualified tax consultant in their country of residence with respect to the appropriate tax treatment of distributions received.

Wilson Sons also informs that, as of the present date, its capital stock comprises 71,561,060 common shares, of which 30,117,060 shares (42.09%) are traded through BDRs on the Brazilian Stock Exchange ("B3").

About Wilson Sons:

Wilson Sons is the largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics in Brazil. With a business track record of more than 180 years, the Company has a dominant nationwide footprint offering comprehensive solutions to support domestic and international trade, as well as the oil and gas industry. For more information please visit: wilsonsons.com.br/ir

Fernando Fleury Salek

CFO of the Brazilian subsidiaries and Investor Relations

Legal Advice: This document contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", based on current opinions, expectations and projections about future events. Such statements are also based on assumptions and analysis made by Wilson Sons and are subject to market conditions which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors which may lead to significant differences between real results and these forward-looking statements are: national and international economic conditions; technology; financial market conditions; uncertainties regarding results in the Company's future operations, its plans, objectives, expectations, intentions; and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors", available in the Company's Prospectus, and filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 18:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:40pLion One Mobilizing Three Drills for Aggressive 2020 Dry Season Exploration Campaign at Tuvatu, Fiji
NE
02:40pLION ONE METALS : Mobilizing Three Drills for Aggressive 2020 Dry Season Exploration Campaign at Tuvatu, Fiji
EQ
02:39pNAVAMEDIC ASA : Annual report 2019
AQ
02:35pAIKIDO PHARMA : Notice of Record Date of Hoth Distribution
PR
02:35pMOLOGEN AG : Resignation of all Management and Supervisory Board members
EQ
02:35pAngel Investor Partners with World Renowned Neurosurgeon to Restructure Green Relief Inc.
NE
02:35pBOOSTHEAT : Update on covid-19 and medium-term targets
AN
02:32pBANK HAPOALIM B M : agrees to pay over $30 million for role in FIFA scandal - DOJ
RE
02:32pKRATON CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:31pWALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : subsidiary ARC awarded contract for transportation of household goods with US Transportation Command
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT sticks to earnings forecast, flags first signs o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group