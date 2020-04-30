Ocean Wilsons : Dividends Payment (Final amount in R$)

WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

Publicly-held Company

ANNOUNCEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS

Rio de Janeiro, 30 April 2020 - Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("Wilson Sons", "Company" or "Group"), in furtherance to the Announcement to Shareholders disclosed on 29 April 2020, announces that the amount in R$ to be paid to the holders of Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs") of the Company is R$1.137990000 per BDR, equivalent to US$0.21 per issued share, converted to R$ at the selling exchange rate of R$5.4190 on 30 April 2020. Payment will be made to BDR holders on 13 May 2020.

In the case of BDR holders residing in Brazil, dividends will be subject to income tax and social contribution tax, according to the investor profile. Investors are encouraged to seek guidance from a qualified tax consultant in their country of residence with respect to the appropriate tax treatment of distributions received.

Wilson Sons also informs that, as of the present date, its capital stock comprises 71,561,060 common shares, of which 30,117,060 shares (42.09%) are traded through BDRs on the Brazilian Stock Exchange ("B3").

About Wilson Sons:

Wilson Sons is the largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics in Brazil. With a business track record of more than 180 years, the Company has a dominant nationwide footprint offering comprehensive solutions to support domestic and international trade, as well as the oil and gas industry. For more information please visit: wilsonsons.com.br/ir

Fernando Fleury Salek

CFO of the Brazilian subsidiaries and Investor Relations

Legal Advice: This document contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", based on current opinions, expectations and projections about future events. Such statements are also based on assumptions and analysis made by Wilson Sons and are subject to market conditions which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors which may lead to significant differences between real results and these forward-looking statements are: national and international economic conditions; technology; financial market conditions; uncertainties regarding results in the Company's future operations, its plans, objectives, expectations, intentions; and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors", available in the Company's Prospectus, and filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).