Ocean Wilsons : Minutes of the Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting - 24 Apr 2020

04/24/2020 | 06:13pm EDT

MINUTES of the extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Wilson Sons Limited (the "Company" or "Group") held by teleconference originating from Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda on 22 April 2020 commencing at 3:30 p.m.

PRESENT:

Mr. J.F. Gouvêa Vieira (Chairman)

Mr. W.H. Salomon

Mr. C. Baião

Mr. C. Frischtak

Mr. C. Marote

Mr. F. Salek

IN ATTENDANCE:

Mr. M.S. Mitchell

(Secretary)

  1. CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY
    Mr. J.F. Gouvêa Vieira chaired the meeting and Mr. M. Mitchell acted as Secretary to the meeting.
  2. CONFIRMATION OF NOTICE AND QUORUM
    The Secretary confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Directors and that a quorum was present.
  3. MEMBER'S MEETINGS
    The Chairman noted that the Company's 2020 annual general meeting of members (the "2020 AGM") had been scheduled for 29 April 2020 as approved by the Board of Directors on 24 March 2020. He further noted that the scheduled 2020 AGM had been due to take place in person in
    Hamilton, Bermuda at the Company's registered office and as was the habitual practice of the
    Company. However, due to the exceptional circumstances caused by the global Covid-19 crisis and consequent legal prohibitions imposed in multiple jurisdictions (including Bermuda), the 2020 AGM has to be held by conference telephone call.
    The Chairman further noted that bye-law 25.1 of the Company's bye-laws requires the Board of Directors to resolve to hold any general meetings of members by means of telephone, electronic or other communication facilities as permit all members participating in the meeting to communicate with each other simultaneously and instantaneously. It was further noted that participation in such meeting would constitute presence in person at such meeting.
    Accordingly, it was:
    RESOLVED THAT the 2020 AGM and all future annual general meetings and special general meetings of members of the Company be held via telephone, conference telephone, electronically or by way of other communication facilities as permit all members participating in the meeting to communicate with each other simultaneously and instantaneously, as may be specified in the notice of general meeting.

4. CLOSE

There being no further business, the proceedings then concluded.

________________________________

J.F. Gouvêa Vieira

Chairman

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 22:12:06 UTC
