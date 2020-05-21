Log in
Ocean Wilsons : Minutes of the Ordinary Board of Directors Meeting - 1Q20

05/21/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

MINUTES of the meeting of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Wilson Sons Limited (the "Company" or "Group") held by video conference call originating from Richmond House, 12 Par- la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda on 13 and 14 May 2020 at 08:00 a.m.

PRESENT:

Mr. C. Baião

(Chairman)

Mr. J.F. Gouvêa Vieira

Mr. W.H. Salomon

Mr. C. Frischtak

Mr. F. Salek

IN ATTENDANCE:

Mr. C. Townsend

(OWHL)

Mr. K. Middleton

(OWHL)

Mr. A. Berzins

(OWHL)

Mr. C. Maltby

(OWHL)

Ms. F. Beck

(OWHL)

Mr. M. Connell

(WSL)

Mr. M.S. Mitchell

(Secretary)

  1. CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY
    Mr. C. Baião chaired the meeting and Mr. M.S. Mitchell acted as Secretary to the meeting.
  2. CONFIRMATION OF NOTICE AND QUORUM
    The Secretary confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Directors and that a quorum was present.
  3. MINUTES
    The minutes of the Board of Directors meetings held on 11 and 12 March 2020, 24 March 2020 and 22 April 2020 were unanimously approved.
  4. MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION
    Mr. F. Salek presented the Management Report for the period ended 31 March 2020 and provided details of the operating performance against the budget, as well as a comparison to the period ended 31 March 2019.
    The presentation also included a review of the performance of each business unit with a comparison of IFRS results against the comparative period together with a breakdown of capital expenditure, debt, and cash-flow movements during the quarter.
    The Board noted the report.
  5. COVID-19PRESENTATION
    Mr. F. Salek presented an update on how the Company is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. He referred to three crisis management imperatives implemented by the Company, being (i) Workplace Safety which includes the impact of the disease outbreak in areas such as absenteeism, return-to-work issues, succession planning, employee communications and employee benefits, (ii) Business Continuity which includes supply chain and business interruptions, effective crisis communications and test risk-transfer strategies and, (iii) Financial Resilience which includes liquidity, financial impacts and the negative impact on business due to associated economic slowdowns.
    Mr. F. Salek then discussed the 2020 timeline relating to Covid-19 and reviewed those work measures implemented prior to the outbreak combined with the rapid response by

Management to the disease. A Crisis Committee, which is a multi-disciplinary entity, has been established, which leads the overall response effort, has the authority to act on behalf of the organisation, steers and provides oversight with day-to-day guidance. This Committee comprises four main work streams, namely workplace safety, analysis and scenario planning, operations, and communications and regulatory.

  1. BOARD MEETING ADJOURNED
    The Board meeting was then adjourned to conduct the Audit Committee meeting at 10:55 a.m.
  2. BOARD MEETING RECONVENED
    Following completion of the Audit Committee meeting, the Board meeting was then reconvened at 11:30 a.m.
  3. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT
    Following the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Directors reviewed in detail the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company and notes to such financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2020.
    After discussion, it was:
    Unanimously resolved that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the period ended 31 March 2020, as presented to the meeting, be and are hereby approved and that any Director be and is hereby authorised to sign the balance sheet on behalf of the Board of Directors.
    Further unanimously resolved that the representation letter of the Company to Ernst & Young LLP be and is hereby approved and that any Director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to execute the representation letter on behalf of the Board of Directors.
  4. REVIEW AND APPROVAL OF A DISCLOSURE NOTE TO INVESTORS
    The Board of Directors reviewed a draft of the Disclosure Note to Investors to be released to the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) in the form circulated to the Directors, and it was:
    Unanimously resolved that a sub-committee of the Board comprising of any two Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to finalise the Disclosure Note to Investors in the form determined by such persons.
    Further unanimously resolved that the Company hereby authorises and directs any Officer of the Company to release such announcement to both B3 and LuxSE for issuance on 14 May 2020 after closure of the markets.
  5. ANY OTHER BUSINESSNothing to report.
  6. DISCLOSURE
    Due to the confidentiality of some strategic discussions, the Board agreed to approve in separated minutes other business discussed and resolved and will not publish such minutes with the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (CVM) or the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), as permitted by CVM regulations, however, such separated minutes will be attached to these minutes and filed in the minute book of the Company.
  7. CLOSE

Legal - 6923231.1

There being no further business, the proceedings then concluded.

________________________________

C. Baião

Chairman

Legal - 6923231.1

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 18:59:08 UTC
