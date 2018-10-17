Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oceana NYC Gala Raises $1.5 Million for the Oceans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 03:21am CEST

New York, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday night, with the skyline of Manhattan serving as backdrop, MC and Oceana Board Member Ted Danson led Oceana’s New York City Gala in honoring two actors who have been longtime advocates for the oceans.

0_medium_BFATedDanson,BillClinton,CesarGaviria,andAndySharpless.jpg
Ted Danson, Bill Clinton, César Gaviria, and Andy Sharpless at Oceana's New York Gala / Angela Pham/BFA.com


2_medium_SamWaterstonandSusanRockefellerRobRich.jpg
Sam Waterston and Susan Rockefeller at Oceana's New York Gala / Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com


4_medium_Oceana_English_SideTagline_2Blue_CMYK.jpg


Sam Waterston, honored with a tribute video and introduced by former President Bill Clinton, spoke about Oceana’s effectiveness at winning policy victories for the oceans. “Organizations like Oceana are making wonderful and real changes, which are literally saving the future,” he said in his remarks. “There is a lot of terrific stuff getting done, and the oceans’ response to that kind of good treatment can be breathtaking: the ocean's natural state is abundance.”

Morgan Freeman was also recognized for his lifelong commitment to the oceans. A blue water sailor and a long-time supporter of Oceana, Freeman thanked Oceana and the supporters in attendance for protecting the oceans, which he called his “second home.”

Oceana CEO Andy Sharpless rallied attendees to take action in support of the Shark Fin Trade Elimination Act. “We have to end the sale and trade of shark fins in the U.S.,” he told the crowd. “Only then can we be an example to the rest of the world.” Sharpless also previewed Oceana’s campaign against plastic pollution, set to launch early next year. “Every time a company chooses to make a plastic package, they are producing persistent toxic waste,” he said. “Ocean plastic is not a litter problem, it’s a pollution problem.”

“Plastic pollution is one of the greatest challenges we face as ocean conservationists,” said Oceana Board Member Susan Rockefeller, who hosted the event along with her husband and fellow Oceana board member, David Rockefeller, Jr. “The campaign to address this urgent problem is vitally important. I thank everyone who attended our 2018 Gala and cannot wait to get them further involved as we fight to save the oceans”

The event was held at The Rainbow Room, an iconic venue 65 stories above Rockefeller Center. The evening concluded with a live musical performance by Nile Rodgers and CHIC, whose hour-long set included hits like “Le Freak,” “Everybody Dance” and “Get Lucky.”

Additional photos from the event available here:
https://tinyurl.com/oceananygala

Attachments 

Alex Armstrong
Oceana
202.467.1957
aarmstrong@oceana.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:28aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo unveils new offer for camping season
AQ
05:28aQATAR ISLAMIC BANK : QIB wins 6 Global Finance awards
AQ
05:28aIn q3, remittances from georgia increased by 5.3% y-o-y
AQ
05:23aNESTLE LANKA : Milo to give away 1,000 mountain bicycles once again to help kids and their families get active
PU
05:23aOHL MEXICO DE CV : Relevant Event October 16th, 2018
PU
05:21aARAB FIN INV : Daily Technical Analysis Report on Wednesday, October 17, 2018
AQ
05:20aXIONGAN : the City of the Future Debuts in the World with the Power of Design
BU
05:19aEXXON MOBIL : China's Zhoushan city says in talks with Exxon Mobil for a $7 billion ethylene plant
RE
05:18aQATAR ISLAMIC BANK : QIB wins 6 honours at Global Finance awards
AQ
05:18aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo in new offer for camping season
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3INTEL CORPORATION : Softbank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation - executive
4BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : first quarter iron-ore output jumps 8 percent, cuts copper guidance
5NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP : NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS : kicks off "legalization day" with unveiling of firs..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.