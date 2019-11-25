OceanaGold : Malaysia to Lead APEC in 2020 in Fostering Shared Prosperity

Media registration is open for the APEC Informal Senior Officials' Meetings, or ISOM, to take place on 9-11 December 2019 in Langkawi, Malaysia.

The events will outline the policy focus of APEC in 2020 as set by incoming host economy Malaysia. The Southeast Asian economy will lead APEC's efforts throughout the year to foster more inclusive and sustainable growth.

Malaysia's host year celebrates APEC's thirty years as a leader of regional economic cooperation that enables growth. One of the year's key goals is to finalize the post-2020 vision for the forum.

Stronger trade and investment has helped the regional economy to nearly triple size in three decades and raised per capita income by more than 74 percent.

All media representatives wishing to cover ISOM can register in this link: https://drs.myapec2020.my/media-register?code=cpu7G7L2-G.

The deadline for media registration is 4th December 2019. Further information on venue location will be provided following accreditation.

All media representatives must be accredited and wear their identification badge to gain access to the meeting venue, facilities, and specified events open to media.

For more information, please contact Ms Norhayati Abd Manaf at +6012-3935075 and Ms Selvarani Siniah at +6019-2385198, or e-mail general@myapec2020.my.

# # #

For further details, please contact:

Dini Sari Djalal +65 9137 3886 at dsd@apec.org

Michael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at mc@apec.org

More on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org. You can also follow APEC on Twitterand join us on Facebook, LinkedIn.