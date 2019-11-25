OceanaGold : Washington Regional Leaders Join GWHCC On Puerto Rico Trade Mission

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - November 2019

WASHINGTON, DC (November 2019) - Seeking to promote a more active commercial exchange and identify new investment opportunities between Puerto Rico and the Washington region, the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GWHCC) hosted more than 20 delegates at its 2019 Trade Mission.

The trade mission was led by GWHCC President and CEO Nicole Quiroga. The delegation included representatives from varying industries including consumer goods, finance, clean energy, insurance, security, and the creative arts/media. Moreover, Jackie Reyes from the Mayor's Office on Latino Affairs served as liaison between the DC government and Puerto Rico.

As part of the recovery efforts after hurricane María, the number of individuals and entities that have arrived to the Island with the purpose of providing key services or goods has increased.

The focus of this trade mission was to provide Buyers, Suppliers, community leaders and entrepreneurs an opportunity to meet and exchange their needs and offerings with the private and public sectors in the island.

'The trade mission helped build a sister relationship between the private and public sectors in both Puerto Rico and Washington DC,' said Nicole Quiroga, GWHCC President and CEO. 'Our mission was to create ongoing opportunities for growing commercial relationships while promoting stronger trade and investment ties.'

Throughout the 4 day trip, the delegation participated in diverse briefing sessions on how to do business in Puerto Rico and met with a number of potential partners.

'As part of the nation's leading energy services company, we were pleased to participate in the Puerto Rican Trade Mission alongside leaders from the District of Columbia, sharing best practices and providing thought leadership on the future of Puerto Rico's energy grid,' said Dave Velazquez, president and CEO, Pepco Holdings.'Following our support in the aftermath of Hurricane's Irma and Maria that had such devastating impacts on Puerto Rico, we sought this opportunity to share our expertise, build upon existing relationships and foster meaningful connections. We appreciate the leadership of the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in this, and similar efforts that focus on making both Puerto Rico and the District desirable places to live work, and play.'

While at the Puerto RicoTrust of Science and Technology, the delegation had the opportunity to meet and network with representatives from the Department of Economic Development, Invest Puerto Rico, the Chamber of Commerce of Puerto Rico, Discover Puerto Rico and more.

'This mission was a great opportunity to build relationships that will be the foundation for economic development, tourism and trade opportunities for the region,' said Nicole Quiroga. 'I look forward to further collaboration and highlight the world-class assets we have in our members, partners and friends.'

Not only did the delegation visit the north side of the island, it also visited the second biggest city in Puerto Rico, Ponce, located in the central south portion of the commonwealth. While here, the Honorable Mayor of Ponce, María Mayita Meléndez Altieri, alongside representatives from the Airport Mercedita, Puerto Rico Tourism Company, the Chamber of Commerce in the South, and the Department of Economic Development hosted the delegation in diverse presentations and meetings.

The delegation visited the Architecture School of Ponce, Port of the Americas, and the historic fire station in the city, one of the top tourism landmarks in Puerto Rico.

GWHCC is proud of its accomplishments in the 2019 Trade Mission and is proud to showcase why this is the perfect time for DMV companies to expand their trade relationship and investment projects to support the growth of Puerto Rico's economy.