Oceaneast Awarded $3.7m Contract to Support SEC Quantitative Research and Analysis

10/19/2018 | 12:24am CEST

Awarded the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s QRADS Channel 1 IDIQ

Oceaneast Associates, a leading provider of management and information technology advisory services, has been awarded a $3.7 million contract by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Oceaneast will support the SEC’s Division of Economic and Risk Analysis (DERA) to implement the multiple-award Qualitative Research and Analytical Data Support (QRADS) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for External Research Support and Technical Expertise.

Through QRADS Channel 1, Oceaneast will provide economic, statistical, and risk analysis to support the SEC’s mission, including:

  • Analyzing issues relating to the structure and regulation of markets including equity, bond, option, securities lending, securities-based swaps and other OTC derivative markets;
  • Analyzing issues related to the regulation and examination of broker-dealers, financial institution and analysts affiliated with broker-dealers; and
  • Analyzing issues related to the regulation of investment advisors, investment companies, and other institutional advisors.

The first task orders are expected to be awarded in late 2018, with a base year and four option years. This continues Oceaneast’s long-term support of SEC, and DERA. Oceaneast has supported the SEC on multiple contracts since 2014. Oceaneast was selected by the SEC based on its significant experience helping government clients analyze, assess, and manage data, as well as the Oceaneast team’s experience analyzing financial markets data most relevant to the SEC.

About Oceaneast

Oceaneast is a management and IT consulting firm that brings significant experience and expertise to Federal agencies by bringing the right people, data and operations acumen, sustainable results, and a strong customer focus to help solve major challenges faced by our customers. Oceaneast brings thought leadership from years of working with senior leadership across both Defense and Civilian agencies.


© Business Wire 2018
