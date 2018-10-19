Oceaneast Awarded $3.7m Contract to Support SEC Quantitative Research and Analysis

Oceaneast Associates, a leading provider of management and information
technology advisory services, has been awarded a $3.7 million contract
by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Oceaneast will support
the SEC’s Division of Economic and Risk Analysis (DERA) to implement the
multiple-award Qualitative Research and Analytical Data Support (QRADS)
Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for External
Research Support and Technical Expertise.
Through QRADS Channel 1, Oceaneast will provide economic, statistical,
and risk analysis to support the SEC’s mission, including:
-
Analyzing issues relating to the structure and regulation of markets
including equity, bond, option, securities lending, securities-based
swaps and other OTC derivative markets;
-
Analyzing issues related to the regulation and examination of
broker-dealers, financial institution and analysts affiliated with
broker-dealers; and
-
Analyzing issues related to the regulation of investment advisors,
investment companies, and other institutional advisors.
The first task orders are expected to be awarded in late 2018, with a
base year and four option years. This continues Oceaneast’s long-term
support of SEC, and DERA. Oceaneast has supported the SEC on multiple
contracts since 2014. Oceaneast was selected by the SEC based on its
significant experience helping government clients analyze, assess, and
manage data, as well as the Oceaneast team’s experience analyzing
financial markets data most relevant to the SEC.
About Oceaneast
Oceaneast is a management and IT consulting firm that brings significant
experience and expertise to Federal agencies by bringing the right
people, data and operations acumen, sustainable results, and a strong
customer focus to help solve major challenges faced by our customers.
Oceaneast brings thought leadership from years of working with senior
leadership across both Defense and Civilian agencies.
