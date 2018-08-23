Oceans Healthcare : Among Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceans Healthcare's mission to increase access to mental health services for America's older adults and seniors continues to receive recognition. The Plano, Texas-based behavioral health provider has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the third consecutive year.

Oceans Healthcare is the only behavioral health provider to make the list this year in both Texas and Louisiana, where the company operates 17 hospitals.

"The Inc. 5000 list includes many innovative, high-achieving companies, so it is inspiring to be included among these notable organizations for the third year in a row," said Stuart Archer, CEO of Oceans Healthcare. "This designation recognizes more than our company's growth in revenue—it acknowledges the growth in our mission to increase the number of individuals we are able to serve and our ability to improve access to care for vulnerable members of our community. We strive every day to ensure no one who needs care is left behind."

Oceans Healthcare has increased revenue by 66 percent in the last three years (generating over $100 million in 2017) and doubled the number of lives impacted since 2014, treating nearly 15,000 individuals in its inpatient and outpatient programs in 2017.

Founded in 2004, the company provides inpatient and outpatient behavioral health treatment with a focus on the unique physical and emotional needs of older adults and seniors. With multiple locations across two states, Oceans take great pride in being the largest provider of inpatient geriatric behavioral health treatment in Louisiana and one of the largest in Texas.

Oceans recently opened its STAR Military Program. The inpatient and outpatient treatment programs in Abilene, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, address the emotional and behavioral needs of active duty military, veterans and their families. The company also recently expanded inpatient and intensive outpatient services in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to treat patients suffering from substance use disorders along with behavioral issues.

Company Facts:

Over 500 licensed beds

17 inpatient hospital locations

14 intensive outpatient programs serving patients age 18 and older

Demonstrates its dedication to patient outcomes and commitment to providing a safe healing environment with industry-leading performance on national quality and safety measurements, as determined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

Utilizes progressive inpatient/outpatient treatment model to coordinate management of behavioral disorders for patients with extensive co-morbidities like diabetes, heart disease and COPD

Led by CEO Stuart Archer , named EY's Entrepreneur of the Year in the Health category in the Southwest region. Archer serves as an at-large member of the National Association of Psychiatric Health Systems Board of Trustees and is a vocal advocate for increased access and coverage for behavioral health services

, named EY's Entrepreneur of the Year in the Health category in the Southwest region. Archer serves as an at-large member of the National Association of Psychiatric Health Systems Board of Trustees and is a vocal advocate for increased access and coverage for behavioral health services Named recently to the Dallas Business Journal's list of 50 Fastest-Growing Mid-Market Companies in North Texas for the third year in a row

The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Inc. also ranks the fastest-growing companies by industry, metro area, revenue and number of employees.

ABOUT OCEANS HEALTHCARE

Oceans Healthcare is a nationally recognized behavioral health provider focused on healing and long-term recovery. Founded in 2004, Oceans provides inpatient and outpatient treatment with a special focus on the unique physical and emotional needs of older adults and seniors. With 17 locations in Texas and Louisiana, Oceans hospitals are consistently recognized as a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures by The Joint Commission. For more information, visit www.oceanshealthcare.com.

