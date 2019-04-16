Ochsner Health Network : in Louisiana Earns $40M in Commercial Quality-Based Payments

Ochsner
Health Network (OHN) is pleased to announce that in 2017-2018, it
achieved over $34 million in shared savings and $5.5 million in quality
payments from its value-based agreements with two of Louisiana’s largest
commercial health insurers. The organization achieved its largest shared
savings to date in recognition of the significant improvements in
patient outcomes and quality care measures its physicians delivered in
2017-2018. These results add to recent
success with senior populations generated by the Ochsner Accountable
Care Network (OACN).
“We are proud to share these outstanding results that reflect the
resources and efforts that OHN and its participating physicians have put
into delivering the most effective care models,” said Ochsner Health
Network President David Carmouche. “Our success in 2018 continues OHN’s
precedent of providing the highest quality of care available and proves
that the best healthcare outcomes can be paired with significant cost
savings.”
2018 brought significant growth and milestones to the organization,
including:
-
Exceeded the National Quality Compass 90th percentile in breast cancer
screening rates, with a network-wide compliance rate of 81 percent.
-
Improved outcomes for patients with hypertension by controlling blood
pressure for 75 percent of patients with the disease, up from 68
percent in 2017.
-
Increased network of employed and independent physicians to more than
2,600.
-
Increased number of at-risk lives cared for by OHN physicians by 55
percent to more than 245,000.
-
Managed annual healthcare spending of more than $1 billion across
Louisiana, including providing the appropriate utilization of services.
-
Announced partnership with Walmart to form the Ochsner
Accountable Care Plan.
-
Launched Blue
Connect Network in partnership with the St. Tammany Parish
Sheriff’s Office.
Revenue from shared savings and quality payments is used to invest in
infrastructure and to reward physician practices for their additional
focus on keeping patients healthy and providing efficient, high-value
care. OHN providers reduced the total cost of care for its patient
populations by emphasizing preventive care, improving the control of
chronic conditions, focusing efforts on reducing avoidable emergency
department visits and hospital readmissions, and developing programs
that target improved care management for its most vulnerable patients.
Composed of leading health systems, their employed physician groups, and
affiliated community physicians across the greater Gulf South, including
over 2,600 physicians and over 30 hospitals, OHN serves as the leader in
healthcare delivery innovation and is the largest “super” Clinically
Integrated Network (CIN) in the region. OHN was founded in 2015 with the
following health system partners – Ochsner
Health System, CHRISTUS
Health Louisiana, Lafayette
General Health, Slidell
Memorial Hospital, St.
Tammany Parish Hospital and Terrebonne
General Medical Center.
OHN is committed to improving population healthcare through
collaboration, evidence-based clinical protocols and delivery of
powerful analytics insights. Concurrently, it strives to improve
healthcare access across the greater Gulf South through better coverage
solutions and a patient-centered care model.
To learn more about OHN or to become a member, please visit https://www.ochsner.org/ochsner-health-network.
