Oconee Financial Corporation : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
04/30/2020 | 07:19pm EDT
WATKINSVILLE, Ga., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2020. Unaudited net income for the three months ending March 31, 2020, was $149,342 or $0.16 per common share. This compares to $523,877 or $0.58 per common share for the first quarter of the prior year. This represents a 71.5% decrease in net earnings in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.
Total assets as of March 31, 2020, were $391.1 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Total loans were $266.4 million and deposits were $351.8 million as of March 31, 2020. This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total loans increased 7.1% and total deposits decreased 2.7% versus December 31, 2019.
Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated, "We continued to see strong loan growth in the first quarter, reflecting the underlying strength of our local markets leading up to the onset of COVID-19 in Mid-March. Our results were significantly impacted by net interest margin compression resulting from reduced market interest rates in the latter part of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. As we enter the second quarter and face the potential economic effects of social distancing measures, we believe we are well positioned from a capital, liquidity and asset quality standpoint and stand ready to meet the needs of our customers".
Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office. In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 38,623,297
$ 38,099,324
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
69,024,303
99,228,506
Other investment
359,600
314,900
Mortgage loans held for sale
5,020,979
1,572,800
Loans, less allowance for loan
losses
266,365,802
248,771,230
Premises and equipment
4,322,255
4,294,867
Other real estate owned
--
--
Other assets
7,407,976
7,239,812
Total Assets
$ 391,124,212
$ 399,521,439
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 351,820,718
$ 361,522,575
Repurchase agreements
--
--
Dividends payble
538,968
--
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
--
--
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,628,443
2,331,769
Total Liabilities
354,988,129
363,854,344
Stockholder's Equity:
Common Stock
1,793,232
1,793,760
Restricted Stock
(36,745)
(36,745)
Additional Paid in Capital
4,130,567
4,139,146
Retained earnings
29,111,528
29,501,154
Unrealized gain/loss on securities
1,137,503
269,781
Total Stockholder's Equity
36,136,084
35,667,096
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$ 391,124,212
$ 399,521,439
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD
3/31/2020
3/31/2019
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 3,270,326
$ 2,810,953
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
88,820
146,562
Treasuries & Agencies
291,825
345,644
Federal funds sold & other
140,810
117,491
3,791,781
3,420,650
Interest Expense:
Deposits
596,912
300,756
Other
--
--
Total Interest Expense
596,912
300,756
Net interest income
3,194,869
3,119,894
Provision for loan losses
187,500
142,500
Net income after provision for loan losses
3,007,369
2,977,394
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
130,830
145,645
Gain on Sale of Assets
--
--
Securities gains (losses), net
--
--
Mortgage banking income
161,492
67,131
SBA loan related income
129,978
194,724
Commissions on investment sales
145,620
117,421
Other
321,406
354,566
Total noninterest income
889,325
879,487
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,431,458
2,062,381
Occupancy
285,128
321,030
Other operating
1,018,618
841,790
Total noninterest expense
3,735,203
3,225,201
Income before provision for income taxes
161,491
631,680
Provision for income taxes
12,149
107,803
Net Income
$ 149,342
$ 523,877
Weighted Shares Outstanding
895,478
900,401
YTD Earnings Per Common Share
0.16
0.58
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oconee-financial-corporation-reports-first-quarter-2020-results-301050707.html
SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation
© PRNewswire 2020
