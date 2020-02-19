|
Oconee Financial Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results
02/19/2020 | 07:49pm EST
WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2019. Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2019 was $1,936,379 or $2.17 per common share. This compares to $607,064 or $0.67 per common share for the fourth quarter of the prior year. This represents an increase of 219% in net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of the Bank's operations center in the fourth quarter of $1.3 million, net earnings for the fourth quarter were $638,578, or $0.71 per share.
Unaudited net income for the year ending December 31, 2019 was $3.8 million or $4.20 per common share, compared to $1.7 million or $1.93 per common share for the year ending December 31, 2018. This represents an increase of 116% in net earnings over the year ending December 31, 2018. Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of the Bank's operations center in the fourth quarter of $1.3 million, net earnings for the year ending December 31, 2019 were $2.5 million, or $2.75 per share.
Total assets as of December 31, 2019 were $399.6 million, compared to total assets of $349.8 million as of December 31, 2018. Total loans were $248.8 million and deposits were $361.5 million as of December 31, 2019. This compared to total loans of $221.8 million and deposits of $318.5 million at December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, total loans increased 12.2% and total deposits increased 13.5% versus December 31, 2018.
Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated, "We are pleased with the fourth quarter results. Excluding the gain on the sale of our operations building, our fourth quarter results reflected an increase of 5% over the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings continue to benefit from the investments we've made in high performing bankers as we continued to see strong loan growth this quarter and for the year. We were also pleased to announce the addition of Laura Whitaker to our board on January 16th. Laura is already making a significant contribution to our board."
Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office. In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 38,097,412
$ 22,365,042
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
99,228,506
90,802,006
Other investment
314,900
319,600
Mortgage loans held for sale
1,572,800
745,000
Loans, less allowance for loan
losses
248,771,230
221,802,558
Premises and equipment
3,499,383
5,850,891
Other real estate owned
--
--
Other assets
8,087,517
7,975,186
Total Assets
$ 399,571,748
$ 349,860,283
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 361,522,575
$ 318,496,973
Repurchase agreements
--
--
Dividends payble
--
--
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
--
--
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,382,077
674,253
Total Liabilities
363,904,652
319,171,226
Stockholder's Equity:
Common Stock
1,793,760
1,802,728
Restricted Stock
(36,745)
(30,684)
Additional Paid in Capital
4,139,146
4,288,610
Retained earnings
29,501,154
26,281,797
Unrealized gain/loss on securities
269,781
(1,653,394)
Total Stockholder's Equity
35,667,096
30,689,057
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$ 399,571,748
$ 349,860,283
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 3,221,637
$ 2,855,317
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
93,972
146,548
Treasuries & Agencies
296,051
371,710
Federal funds sold & other
145,286
59,760
3,756,947
3,433,335
Interest Expense:
Deposits
475,516
213,780
Other
398
1,108
Total Interest Expense
475,914
214,888
Net interest income
3,281,033
3,218,447
Provision for loan losses
142,500
80,100
Net income after provision for loan losses
3,138,533
3,138,347
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
139,893
149,717
Gain on Sale of Assets
1,781,545
--
Securities gains (losses), net
930
0
Mortgage banking income
194,979
--
SBA loan related income
271,413
229,676
Commissions on investment sales
123,821
130,665
Other
306,319
296,423
Total noninterest income
2,818,899
806,481
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,178,654
2,114,257
Occupancy
380,418
292,868
Other operating
872,193
863,420
Total noninterest expense
3,431,265
3,270,545
Income before provision for income taxes
2,526,167
674,283
Provision for income taxes
589,788
67,219
Net Income
$ 1,936,379
$ 607,064
Shares Outstanding
895,742
900,401
QTD Earnings Per Common Share
2.17
0.67
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 12,381,600
$ 10,033,144
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
454,790
884,801
Treasuries & Agencies
1,259,350
1,524,166
Federal funds sold & other
375,577
316,842
14,471,318
12,758,953
Interest Expense:
Deposits
1,523,254
765,402
Other
11,211
1,108
Total Interest Expense
1,534,465
766,510
Net interest income
12,936,853
11,992,443
Provision for loan losses
570,000
240,300
Net income after provision for loan losses
12,366,853
11,752,143
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
584,527
528,367
Gain on Sale of Assets
1,781,545
--
Securities gains (losses), net
7,437
73,255
Mortgage banking income
518,339
--
SBA loan related income
1,076,190
352,846
Commissions on investment sales
510,184
491,888
Other
1,249,918
1,126,943
Total noninterest income
5,728,139
2,573,299
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
8,493,647
7,874,617
Occupancy
1,358,796
1,065,187
Other operating
3,465,678
3,438,823
Total noninterest expense
13,318,121
12,378,627
Income before provision for income taxes
4,776,871
1,946,815
Provision for income taxes
1,017,506
209,417
Net Income
$ 3,759,365
$ 1,737,400
Shares Outstanding
895,742
900,401
YTD Earnings Per Common Share
4.20
1.93
