Oct. 21, 2019 - 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM ET New England Corporate/Education and Non-Broadcast W&W Committee Meeting Read More

SAG-AFTRA is inviting all members who work the SAG-AFTRA Corporate/Educational & Non-Broadcast Contract ('Corporate/Educational Contract') to the upcoming New England Local Wages and Working Conditions Committee meeting.

The Corporate/Educational Contract expires on Oct. 31, 2019 - join your fellow members to discuss issues you'd like to see addressed in the upcoming Corporate/Educational Contract negotiations. Your participation is vital!



RSVP: To register for this event, please email newengland@sagaftra.org with your name and SAG-AFTRA ID number.

This event is only open to paid-up SAG-AFTRA members in good standing - no guests are allowed. Parents/guardians of performers under 18 years old are welcome. SAG-AFTRA members, please bring your membership card or digital card from the app (paid through October 31, 2019) for admittance.