Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oct. 21, 2019 - 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM ET New England Corporate/Education and Non-Broadcast W&W Committee Meeting Read More

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 04:11am EDT

SAG-AFTRA is inviting all members who work the SAG-AFTRA Corporate/Educational & Non-Broadcast Contract ('Corporate/Educational Contract') to the upcoming New England Local Wages and Working Conditions Committee meeting.

The Corporate/Educational Contract expires on Oct. 31, 2019 - join your fellow members to discuss issues you'd like to see addressed in the upcoming Corporate/Educational Contract negotiations. Your participation is vital!

RSVP: To register for this event, please email newengland@sagaftra.org with your name and SAG-AFTRA ID number.

This event is only open to paid-up SAG-AFTRA members in good standing - no guests are allowed. Parents/guardians of performers under 18 years old are welcome. SAG-AFTRA members, please bring your membership card or digital card from the app (paid through October 31, 2019) for admittance.

Disclaimer

SAG-AFTRA published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 08:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:11aOCT. 21, 2019 - 4 : 30 PM to 6:30 PM ET New England Corporate/Education and Non-Broadcast W&W Committee Meeting Read More
PU
04:07aEgypt's Qalaa Holdings to increase production capacity to 5.5 mln tons per year
RE
02:05aSouth Korea downgrades this year's growth target to 2.0-2.1 percent
RE
10/19XBRL INTERNATIONAL : EIOPA Launches Solvency II Field Test
PU
10/19BOEING BOARD TO MEET IN TEXAS AS SCRUTINY INTENSIFIES : sources
RE
10/19EXCLUSIVE : Kuroda says BOJ can 'certainly' cut short-term rates if it were to ease
RE
10/19IMF to examine climate risk to financial markets - official
RE
10/19China's central banker says yuan level 'appropriate', trade tensions risk to global economy
RE
10/19Goldman Sachs investment banker charged in insider trading scheme
RE
10/19Fallout from Trump's trade wars felt by economies around the world
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RADICI PIETRO INDUSTRIES & BRANDS S P A : 21.10.2019 – Radici-P.IB roadshow presentation
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : tests world's longest commercial flight from New York to Sydney
3NORDSON CORPORATION : NORDSON : YESTECH Showcases FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI Inspection Solution at Productronica 201..
4TLC : TLC : Appoints Vincent Chang, PhD, as Vice President of Manufacturing Development
5VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Reimbursement of Cystic Fibrosis Medicines SYMDEKO..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group