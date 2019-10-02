Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oct 3 "Invest in Pakistan" Summit in Silicon Valley to Spotlight "America's Back Office"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday 3 October, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the United States will be hosting a technology summit in San Jose, California, to showcase startups starting and scaling in Pakistan, tech founders and CEO's, venture capitalists and investors, as well as representatives and honored guests from the Government of Pakistan. The Invest in Pakistan Summit will focus on back-office capabilities in Microelectronics, Medical Innovations, VC Capital In Pakistan, Software, AI, and gaming.

Pakistan has been ranked as the 4th fastest growing freelance market, with a 47% growth in freelance earning, leaving behind regional countries including India, Bangladesh, Philippines, and Russia. Pakistan's tech sector is among the top 5 net exporters with the highest net exports in the services industries. Pakistan provides exciting greenfield and growth opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors, and companies. It has a strong and promising startup ecosystem with notable innovators and disruptors.

The event is taking place 845am-515pm at the Sheraton San Jose (1801 Barber Lane, Milpitas CA 95035). Interview opportunities with Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Asad Khan, CEOs, and investors are available.

Many leading companies like FireEye, Careem, and Cavium attained unicorn status while maintaining and growing their back-office operations in Pakistan. The National Incubation Centers throughout the country have enrolled more than 140 startups since their inception in 2017, many of which are scaling in both domestic and international markets and gaining recognition due to their innovative ideas and technologies. It is a country, currently being defined by its youth. A workforce eager to excel in everything they do.

The summit will feature notable entrepreneurs, innovators, and executives, including Shabahat Ali Shah, CEO of National IT Board and Chairman of IGNITE Pakistan; Aatif Awan, Founder of Indus Valley Capital and Former VP at Linkedin; Zulki Khan, CEO of Nexlogic; Mohd. Irfan, CEO of Whizz Systems. The summit will be chaired by Salim Ghauri, CEO of Netsol, and  Dr. Naveed Sherwani, President/CEO of SiFive.

The summit will be covered on social media using the hashtags #InvestInPakistan and #PakTechSummit. More information on the summit can be found on the event website, http://paktechsummit.org.

Contact: Amgad Naguib
Phone: +1 (202) 550-4877
Email: amgadn@bljworldwide.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oct-3-invest-in-pakistan-summit-in-silicon-valley-to-spotlight-americas-back-office-300930119.html

SOURCE Embassy of Pakistan, Washington D.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:09pBMW : More dynamic performance and individuality for BMW X6 and BMW X7 as well as BMW X5 M and X6 M.
PU
06:09pORACLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership DALEY DORIAN
PU
06:09pBREX ANNOUNCES BREX CASH : A Business Bank Account Replacement
BU
06:09pHallador Energy Extends Term And Lowers Interest Rate On 4-Year, $238 Million Credit Facility
PR
06:08pNATIONAL CINEMEDIA, LLC : Announces Pricing of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes due 2028
BU
06:07pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of First American Financial Corporation - FAF
GL
06:06pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Altria Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – MO
GL
06:05pGOPRO : cuts second-half profit outlook citing Hero8 production delay
RE
06:05pVOCERA COMMUNICATIONS : HISA and Vocera to Co-host Webinar Addressing Cognitive Overload Among Clinicians
BU
06:05pLinda Oubré Joins College Futures Board of Directors
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group