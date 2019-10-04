Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Octapharma USA : Sponsors NHF Conference, Unveils New VWD Clinical Trials Focused on Prophylactic Treatment and Pregnancy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 09:04am EDT

Octapharma USA is sponsoring the National Hemophilia Foundation’s (NHF) 71st Bleeding Disorders Conference and introducing two new clinical trials focused on von Willebrand Disease (VWD). The clinical trials are featured in poster presentations at the NHF meeting being held in Anaheim, California through Saturday.

One clinical study will assess the efficacy and safety of WILATE® during prophylaxis in previously treated patients with VWD. This study has the primary objective to determine the efficacy of von Willebrand Factor (VWF)/Factor VIII (FVIIII) concentrate (WILATE®) in the prophylactic treatment of previously treated patients with type 3, type 2 (except 2N), or severe type 1 VWD.

“Prophylactic treatment in other congenital bleeding disorders is widely accepted as the standard of care to prevent bleeding and preserve quality of life in patients,” said Octapharma USA President Flemming Nielsen. “This form of treatment in VWD is not well characterized prospectively as yet. This study is intended to provide data on the efficacy of prophylactic treatment in reducing the rate of bleeding and on the impact of prophylaxis on the quality of life in VWD patients.”

Affecting approximately 1 percent of the population, VWD is a common inherited bleeding disorder that occurs when the blood lacks a protein that helps clotting. Type 3 VWD is the rarest and most severe form of the condition, representing approximately 5% of cases, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

The second clinical trial, von Willebrand Factor in Pregnancy (VIP), is a multicenter study of WILATE® use in VWD for childbirth. The primary objective is to evaluate the:

  • Rate of primary postpartum hemorrhage;
  • Effectiveness of targeting VWF/FVIII minimum levels of 100% to 150% for delivery; and
  • Effectiveness of targeting the immediate 72-hour postpartum period in pregnant patients with VWD whose third trimester factor levels are less than 100%, while aiming to maintain 50% to 100% target levels after the immediate postpartum period for the first 5 to 7 days postpartum after normal vaginal delivery or the first 7 to 10 days postpartum after caesarean section.

For pregnant women with VWD who by the third trimester do not have VWF or FVIII levels greater than 50% to 100%, specific guidance is lacking for delivery planning in terms of how high a factor level should be achieved. Specifically, guidance is lacking on whether replacement therapy should target a VWF minimum level in the 100% to 150% range, for example, or a range closer to the 200% to 250% levels observed in normal pregnancy.

Octapharma is currently recruiting study sites for both clinical trials. For complete details on the WILATE® prophylaxis study, please visit here (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04052698).

Octapharma encourages attendees to visit its NHF conference booth (#23) for research details and product-specific information.

About WILATE®

WILATE®, von Willebrand Factor/Coagulation Factor VIII Complex (Human) Lyophilized Powder for Solution for Intravenous Injection, is indicated in children and adults with von Willebrand disease for on-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes; and perioperative management of bleeding. WILATE® is indicated in adolescents and adults with hemophilia A for routine prophylaxis to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes; and on-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes. For complete prescribing information, please visit wilateusa.com.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Do not use in patients with known hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylactic or severe systemic reaction, to human plasma-derived products, any ingredient in the formulation, or components of the container.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Anaphylaxis and severe hypersensitivity reactions are possible; thromboembolic events may occur; monitor plasma levels of FVIII activity; development of neutralizing antibodies to FVIII and to VWF, especially in VWD type 3 patients, may occur; WILATE® is made from human plasma and carries the risk of transmitting infectious agents.

About the Octapharma Group

Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma is one of the largest human protein products manufacturers in the world and has been committed to patient care and medical innovation since 1983. Its core business is the development and production of human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines. Octapharma employs approximately 8,314 people worldwide to support the treatment of patients in over 115 countries with products across the following therapeutic areas: Hematology (coagulation disorders), Immunotherapy (immune disorders) and Critical Care. The company’s American subsidiary, Octapharma USA, is located in Hoboken, N.J. Octapharma operates three state-of-the-art production sites licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), providing a high level of production flexibility. For more information, please visit www.octapharmausa.com.

###

WIL-0220

Octapharma USA, Inc.• 121 River Street, Suite 1201• Hoboken, NJ 07030 • 201-604-1130 • www.octapharmausa.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:39aEXCLUSIVE : European Commission set to approve UK billion-pound power backup plan
RE
09:39aBadcock home furniture &more announces appointment of new board chairman
GL
09:39aNTAP VRAY MO MYGN : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
09:38aPURA – Puration Reports Growing EVERx CBD Sports Water Sales Through USMJ Ecommerce Site
GL
09:32aSOPHOS : Block listing Interim Review
PU
09:32aSOTHEBY'S : Post-effective amendment to an S-8 filing
PU
09:32aSWIRE PACIFIC : 04 Oct 2019
PU
09:32aFINECOBANK : PR - Total Net Sale September 2019
PU
09:32aMIMECAST : How Malware from 2007 is Affecting Email Security in 2019
PU
09:32aHOLLAND COLOURS : Give your dairy sales a boost!
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
4Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group