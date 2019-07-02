Log in
Octapharma to Present New Data on Management of People with Haemophilia A or von Willebrand Disease at ISTH 2019

07/02/2019 | 03:39am EDT

New scientific data on Octapharma’s Haematology portfolio will be presented at the upcoming 27th Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), taking place in Melbourne, Australia, from 6 to 10 July 2019.

Five abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the Congress. The presentations include data from real-world experience with Nuwiq® (simoctocog alfa) or octanate® for inhibitor eradication in patients with severe haemophilia A and inhibitors, as well as with wilate® as prophylaxis in patients with von Willebrand disease. In addition, the design and current status of two new studies will be presented: the Protect-NOW study is investigating the use of FVIII in previously untreated and minimally treated haemophilia A patients in a real-life setting, and the MOTIVATE study will document and compare safety and efficacy of ‘standard of care’ ITI with novel ITI approaches combining FVIII with emicizumab, or emicizumab prophylaxis alone, in patients with haemophilia A and inhibitors.

All abstracts are available from the ISTH website (https://www.isth.org/news/457341/ISTH-2019-Abstracts-Now-Available-Online.htm). The titles of the posters, and the date and time of presentation, are provided below.

  • Thirteen years of clinical experience with immune tolerance induction (ITI) using a plasma-derived FVIII containing von Willebrand factor (pdFVIII/VWF) in Russia. Poster PB0732, Monday, 8 July 2019, 18:30–19:30
  • Safety and efficacy of pdVWF/FVIII in patients with von Willebrand disease undergoing prophylaxis: results from a non-interventional multicentre study. Poster PB0808, Monday, 8 July 2019, 18:30–19:30
  • PRactical Utilisation of Octapharma FVIII Concentrates in Previously Untreated and Minimally Treated Haemophilia A Patients Entering Clinical Treatment with Nuwiq®, Octanate® or Wilate® – The Protect-NOW Study. Poster PB1448, Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 18:30–19:30
  • Immune Tolerance Induction with Simoctocog Alfa in Nine Patients with Severe Haemophilia A and FVIII Inhibitors. Poster PB1459, Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 18:30–19:30
  • MOdern Treatment of Inhibitor-PositiVe PATiEnts with Haemophilia A (MOTIVATE) – an international observational study. Poster PB1406, Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 18:30–19:30

About Octapharma

The vision of Octapharma is: “Our passion drives us to provide new health solutions advancing human life”. Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma is one of the largest human protein manufacturers in the world, developing and producing human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines. As a family-owned company, Octapharma believes in investing to make a difference in people’s lives and has been doing so since 1983; because it’s in our blood. Our company values are Ownership, Integrity, Leadership, Sustainability and Entrepreneurship.

In 2018, the Group achieved €1.8 billion in revenue, an operating income of €346 million and invested €240 million into R&D and in capital expenditures in order to ensure future prosperity. Octapharma employs 8,314 people worldwide to support the treatment of patients in 115 countries with products across three therapeutic areas:

  • Haematology (coagulation disorders)
  • Immunotherapy (immune disorders)
  • Critical care

Octapharma has seven R&D sites and six state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Austria, France, Germany, Mexico and Sweden.


