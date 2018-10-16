October 16, 2018: MINING AT LOS GEMELOS COMMENCES (pdf)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 16, 2018

MINING AT LOS GEMELOS COMMENCES

Vancouver, BC: Galore Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GRI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that mining for gold at Los Gemelos has begun. All necessary permits have been received and approved. Galore entered into a 5-year contract with URBYASA to mine and extract available gold at Galore's 100% owned Duraznillo Ranch, which includes the Los Gemelos and Duende 7 claims in the prolific Conception Del Oro district. URBYASA's independent decision to proceed with mining was not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating the economic or technical feasibility of the project. URBYASA had reviewed the available data on the Los Gemelos site, which includes historic artisanal mines, and had taken independent sampling. URBYASA has been mining in Mexico for over 15 years including mining experience in the Conception Del Oro mining district.

URBYASA has completed the installation of a gold processing plant with an initial capacity of 90 tons per week. URBYASA will carry out the extraction of mineralized material and sale of any concentrated gold on a monthly basis with any proceeds, net of costs, as reported by URBYASA, being allocated forty percent (40%) to Galore and sixty percent (60%) to URBYASA. Galore will retain the rights on all other minerals extracted at the Galore claims and there is a 100-meter depth limitation on production.

The contract with URBYSA, Urbanizaciones Y Acabados S.A. De CV, is with the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Minerales Galore S.A. De CV.

