October 2018: business insolvencies up 3.5% on October 2017

01/11/2019 | 02:24am EST

WIESBADEN- In October 2018, German local courts reported 1,694 business insolvencies. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reports that this was a 3.5% increase compared with October 2017.

The local courts reported that, in relation to the business insolvency requests, the prospective debts owed to creditors amounted to approximately 1.1 billion euros in October 2018.

Basic data and long time series are available in tables Insolvency proceedings (enterprises) (52411-0004) and Insolvency proceedings (other debtors) (52411-0009) in the GENESIS-Online database.

For further information:
Insolvencies,
tel: 49 (0) 611 / 75 28 11,
contact form

Press release in other language

Disclaimer

Destatis - Federal Statistical Office of Germany published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 07:23:04 UTC
