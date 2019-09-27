Log in
October DNC Debate to Occur On One Night Only

09/27/2019 | 03:17pm EDT

By Tarini Parti

The Democratic presidential debate next month will take place on just one night, according to an email the Democratic National Committee sent to campaigns, even though 12 candidates have announced they've qualified.

The debate, which will be hosted by CNN and the New York Times, is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Westerville, Ohio.

The first two debates were split up over two nights with 10 candidates each. Because a dozen campaigns have so far said they have met the criteria--which includes reaching at least 2% polling in four polls and amassing 130,000 individual donors--to make it into the debate, it was unclear whether the DNC would put them all on one stage.

Candidates have until Oct. 1 to meet the requirements.

The September debate was the first time all qualifying candidates were featured on stage together. Only 10 candidates qualified for that debate, which had the same criteria. Since then, billionaire Tom Steyer and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard have said they have met the necessary requirements.

Write to Tarini Parti at tarini.parti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEW YORK TIMES CO -0.48% 28.91 Delayed Quote.30.33%
