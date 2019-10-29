Log in
October DetermiNews: Monthly Review of S2P & CLM

10/29/2019 | 04:07am EDT

Being SupplierCentric: A look back at a month of resources.

Approaching supplier relationships the same way as customer relationships is the easiest path to building trust and long-term shared value. Constant communication, a focus on process automation and transparency are all key to getting your supplier relationships to a place where they can do your organization the most good. And vice versa.

When you stop to think about all the ways suppliers, vendors and other 3rd parties are intwined with your organization, from sourcing to sales, it's hard to understate just how critical they are to your continued success. Getting the best out of them, as is the case with any relationship, often means a bit of give-and-take. Whether you're talking about technology, goals or processes, making sure both sides come out winners is the most effective way to keep everyone engaged, committed and motivated.

One last thing - if you haven't already registered, be sure to save your seat for our webinar with Ardent Partners, 2019 ePayables Technology Advisor. It's great information for how to shortlist providers to create a more effective RFP, regardless of what technology you're shopping for.

Become more SupplierCentric with October DetermiNews:

ePay-to-Play.

8 benefits for suppliers. Listen In »

Defined Benefits.

Show suppliers all the advantages. Download »

Stem the Tide.

Keep vendor fraud at bay. Read On »

Culture Club.

AP uses automation for supplier relationships. Read On »

Fear Factor.

Learn to stop worrying and love AI. Read On »

Artificial Reality.

AI is transforming the way P2P works. Watch Now »

Watch List.

3rd-party financials need scrutiny. Read On »

I Spy.

Risk needs an enterprise perspective. Read On »

Disclaimer

Determine Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 08:06:01 UTC
