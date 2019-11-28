Log in
Oculus Rift, HTC Vive & PSVR Headset Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): The Best VR Headset Deals Compared by Deal Tomato

11/28/2019 | 03:01am EST

Check out the top VR headset deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019, featuring HTC Vive Pro, Oculus Go, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR sales

Here’s the best VR headset deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the best PSVR, HTC Vive and Oculus VR headset Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Deal Tomato.

Best VR Headset deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

HTC’s Vive Pro VR headset features dual OLED displays and has integrated headphones for 3D spatial audio for an immersive audio experience. Oculus offers the Rift, Go and Quest devices, which provide crystal clear optics and top-end 3D graphics, giving users a completely immersive experience. Sony also provides PS4 gamers with a virtual reality gaming experience with the PlayStation VR.

Where are the best Black Friday deals? Amazon and Walmart both run extensive Black Friday sales and offer the biggest selection of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for shoppers over the holiday season.

Amazon customers purchased more than one million toys and 700,000 fashion items within the first nine hours of Amazon’s Black Friday sale in 2018.

Walmart’s online growth continues at an impressive pace, as its e-commerce revenue is expected to increase by 33% in 2019, according to market research company eMarkerter.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
