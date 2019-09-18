Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Odas Elektrik Üretim Sanayi Ticaret : 19.09.2019- Reviews About the Future Expectation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 04:47am EDT

The consolidated EBITDA figure is expected to reach around TL 256 * Mn ( + - 5% deviation) by the end of 2019 by taking the limited production of Çan-2 Thermal Power Plant of 1Q019 into consideration.

The Net financial debt /EBITDA factor which was at 12.1(x) in the first half of 2019 is estimated to decrease to around 6.8(x)* by the end of the year despite the fact that the Çan-2 thermal power works at limited capacity due to the Ramp-up process in the first quarter of 2019 and despite the fact that it only makes a limited contribution to the consolidated EBITDA figures during the quarterly period.

*These estimates are based on usual market conditions and are subject to the risks described in the financial statements. Deviations may occur from estimates figures in the event of changes in market conditions.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Odas Elektrik Üretim Sanayi Ticaret AS published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 08:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:02aDECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Director/PDMR Shareholdings
PU
05:02aBANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : The 1816 online trading platform welcomes its 9,000th investor
PU
05:02aHSBC : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
05:02aHYDOO INTERNATIONAL : Joint announcement further delay in despatch of composite document in relation to mandatory unconditional cash offer by zhongtai international securities limited for and on behalf of china guangdong - hong kong greater bay area holdings limited to acquire all the issued shares of hydoo international holding limited (other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by china guangdong - hong kong greater bay area holdings limited and parties acting in concert with it)
PU
05:02aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
05:01aBP : Hungary in talks with half a dozen shared service centres
AQ
05:01aM REAL OYJ A SHARE : Metsä Board Unveils New Plastic-Free Eco-Barrier Paperboard Designed for Food and Food Service End Uses
AQ
05:01aMEDICOVER : nomination committee for the annual general meeting 2020
AQ
05:01aM REAL OYJ A SHARE : Metsä Board introduces a new plastic-free eco-barrier paperboard for food and food service end uses
AQ
05:01aGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : eviid Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Alliance Program
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement
4TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars
5ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group