Odas Elektrik Üretim Sanayi Ticaret : 19.09.2019- Reviews About the Future Expectation

The consolidated EBITDA figure is expected to reach around TL 256 * Mn ( + - 5% deviation) by the end of 2019 by taking the limited production of Çan-2 Thermal Power Plant of 1Q019 into consideration.

The Net financial debt /EBITDA factor which was at 12.1(x) in the first half of 2019 is estimated to decrease to around 6.8(x)* by the end of the year despite the fact that the Çan-2 thermal power works at limited capacity due to the Ramp-up process in the first quarter of 2019 and despite the fact that it only makes a limited contribution to the consolidated EBITDA figures during the quarterly period.

*These estimates are based on usual market conditions and are subject to the risks described in the financial statements. Deviations may occur from estimates figures in the event of changes in market conditions.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.