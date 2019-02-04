Odeon Capital Group Welcomes Dick Bove

Odeon Capital Group LLC (“Odeon”), a New York-based independent
Broker-Dealer with trading, investment banking, and research services,
announced today that the prominent banking analyst and author, Richard
“Dick” Bove, has joined the firm as a Senior Research Analyst.
Mr. Bove has been writing research since 1965. His initial coverage was
building and construction companies. In the 1980s, he switched to
providing research on the banking industry. His coverage expanded, over
time, to writing strategic commentaries on money flows in the financial
system.
Bove’s research has received wide recognition. He has been interviewed
on the major business television networks over 1,500 times. He has been
quoted in the print media over 10,000 times. His work has been commented
upon in the United States as well as Europe, Asia and Latin America. He
will be covering financial stocks at Odeon and he will continue to write
on broader developments in the financial sector.
Evan Schwartzberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Odeon said “it is a complement
to the Odeon brand that we attract noteworthy industry professionals
like Dick to work with us. As Odeon has continued to grow, mature, and
expand its product offerings, analysts like Dick will help us continue
to serve our clients and differentiate our product offerings.” Mr. Bove
commented that “joining a firm that supports and promotes the type of
innovative and unique research and commentary I am focused on is an
exciting step for me and I look forward to working with the folks at
Odeon.”
About Odeon Capital Group LLC
Odeon Capital Group LLC (Member FINRA, NFA, SIPC and MSRB) is an
independent full-service broker dealer and investment banking firm
providing advice and execution on fundamental value and catalyst-driven
situations through sales & trading, research, and investment banking.
Odeon is a full-service boutique broker/dealer to institutional clients
and offers transparent, timely and complete services from origination
through execution of experienced service that adds value in all market
conditions. Odeon Capital Group LLC is headquartered in New York City.
Visit www.odeoncap.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005682/en/