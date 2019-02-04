Odeon Capital Group Welcomes Dick Bove

Odeon Capital Group LLC (“Odeon”), a New York-based independent Broker-Dealer with trading, investment banking, and research services, announced today that the prominent banking analyst and author, Richard “Dick” Bove, has joined the firm as a Senior Research Analyst.

Mr. Bove has been writing research since 1965. His initial coverage was building and construction companies. In the 1980s, he switched to providing research on the banking industry. His coverage expanded, over time, to writing strategic commentaries on money flows in the financial system.

Bove’s research has received wide recognition. He has been interviewed on the major business television networks over 1,500 times. He has been quoted in the print media over 10,000 times. His work has been commented upon in the United States as well as Europe, Asia and Latin America. He will be covering financial stocks at Odeon and he will continue to write on broader developments in the financial sector.

Evan Schwartzberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Odeon said “it is a complement to the Odeon brand that we attract noteworthy industry professionals like Dick to work with us. As Odeon has continued to grow, mature, and expand its product offerings, analysts like Dick will help us continue to serve our clients and differentiate our product offerings.” Mr. Bove commented that “joining a firm that supports and promotes the type of innovative and unique research and commentary I am focused on is an exciting step for me and I look forward to working with the folks at Odeon.”

About Odeon Capital Group LLC

Odeon Capital Group LLC (Member FINRA, NFA, SIPC and MSRB) is an independent full-service broker dealer and investment banking firm providing advice and execution on fundamental value and catalyst-driven situations through sales & trading, research, and investment banking. Odeon is a full-service boutique broker/dealer to institutional clients and offers transparent, timely and complete services from origination through execution of experienced service that adds value in all market conditions. Odeon Capital Group LLC is headquartered in New York City. Visit www.odeoncap.com for more information.

