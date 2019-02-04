Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Odeon Capital Group Welcomes Dick Bove

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 02:18pm EST

Odeon Capital Group LLC (“Odeon”), a New York-based independent Broker-Dealer with trading, investment banking, and research services, announced today that the prominent banking analyst and author, Richard “Dick” Bove, has joined the firm as a Senior Research Analyst.

Mr. Bove has been writing research since 1965. His initial coverage was building and construction companies. In the 1980s, he switched to providing research on the banking industry. His coverage expanded, over time, to writing strategic commentaries on money flows in the financial system.

Bove’s research has received wide recognition. He has been interviewed on the major business television networks over 1,500 times. He has been quoted in the print media over 10,000 times. His work has been commented upon in the United States as well as Europe, Asia and Latin America. He will be covering financial stocks at Odeon and he will continue to write on broader developments in the financial sector.

Evan Schwartzberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Odeon said “it is a complement to the Odeon brand that we attract noteworthy industry professionals like Dick to work with us. As Odeon has continued to grow, mature, and expand its product offerings, analysts like Dick will help us continue to serve our clients and differentiate our product offerings.” Mr. Bove commented that “joining a firm that supports and promotes the type of innovative and unique research and commentary I am focused on is an exciting step for me and I look forward to working with the folks at Odeon.”

About Odeon Capital Group LLC

Odeon Capital Group LLC (Member FINRA, NFA, SIPC and MSRB) is an independent full-service broker dealer and investment banking firm providing advice and execution on fundamental value and catalyst-driven situations through sales & trading, research, and investment banking. Odeon is a full-service boutique broker/dealer to institutional clients and offers transparent, timely and complete services from origination through execution of experienced service that adds value in all market conditions. Odeon Capital Group LLC is headquartered in New York City. Visit www.odeoncap.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pVIRTUS GLOBAL DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND : Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice
PR
02:46pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
02:43pAQUA AMERICA : Declares March 2019 Dividend
BU
02:42pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of General Electric Company
GL
02:41pJANUS HENDERSON : 'Bond King' Bill Gross to retire from Janus
AQ
02:41p2019 Pennsylvania Adult Trout Stocking Schedules Now Available
PR
02:41pALIERA HEALTHCARE : Showcasing Industry Leading Health Sharing Plans at Inter-Company Marketing Group Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona
BU
02:41pWeDriveU Clients Win 2019 Best Workplaces for Commuters Awards
GL
02:39pHAW CAPITAL CORP : . Announces Potential Qualifying Transaction and Termination of Transaction
AQ
02:39pSanSal Wellness Holdings, Inc. Announces Name Change to Veritas Farms, Inc. and Trading Symbol Change to VFRM
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says no evidence of criminal misconduct found after FT reports
3U.S. dollar, yields rise; oil backs off two-month highs
4SOMPO HOLDINGS INC : Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after $50 billion overseas push
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut jobs as profitability lags

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.