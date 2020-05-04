Log in
Odeon Capital Makes High Yield/Distressed Push

05/04/2020 | 03:56pm EDT

Odeon Capital Group LLC (“Odeon”), a New York-based independent Broker-Dealer with trading, investment banking, and research services, has announced several key hires in the High Yield/Distressed arena.

Odeon is pleased to announce the recent additions of seasoned professionals Hillary Cacanando in research, Mike Ryan and Matt Tenteromano in trading, as well as John Lennon, Patrick Downey, Mike Komson, Eric Niederreither, Justin Brody, and Bill Burke who have joined in High Yield, Distressed, and Special Situations sales.

Under the leadership of Neal Thomas, a capital markets veteran with over three decades of experience in High Yield/Distressed sales and trading, the group has grown significantly. Odeon continues to expand its capital structure sales, trading, and research capabilities, with a focus on timely ideas, quality execution and creating liquidity in special situations across both public and private credit.

Evan Schwartzberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Odeon said “we have spent the twelve years since the Great Financial Crisis building a firm that can help clients navigate volatile periods, and the new additions we have recently brought on are further enhancing our ability to perform for our clients.” Mr. Thomas commented that “the number of times in my career I have been this excited are few, Odeon is in the right place at the right time to help clients navigate these complicated markets and I look forward to being a part of it.”

About Odeon Capital Group LLC

Odeon Capital Group LLC (Member FINRA, NFA, SIPC and MSRB) is an independent full-service broker dealer and investment banking firm providing advice and execution on fundamental value and catalyst-driven situations through sales & trading, research, and investment banking. Odeon is a full-service boutique broker/dealer to institutional clients and offers transparent, timely and complete services from origination through execution of experienced service that adds value in all market conditions. Odeon Capital Group LLC is headquartered in New York City. Visit www.odeoncap.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
