Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Odgers Berndtson : Explores Sustainability In Observe Magazine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 01:51pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson has launched the 18th issue of its global Observe magazine titled "Sustainability." Given the global challenge and scale of the current climate emergency, no person, business, or organization will be unaffected. Building a sustainable future is everyone's responsibility.

Odgers Logo Blue (PRNewsfoto/Odgers Berndtson)

Business is, in many cases, taking a leading role. In the latest issue of Observe, Odgers Berndtson examines what's happening throughout the world, across industries, in the boardroom, and in marginalized communities. And, we explore the leadership required to make progress on this vital subject.

Jim Thompson, Partner in the Houston office, looks at "What lies ahead for the sustainable business movement?" The magazine also explores questions such as:

To read these articles and more, please view the full issue at: https://odgers-berndtson.foleon.com/magazine/observe-18/landing-page/

About Odgers Berndtson
For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. The US wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

CONTACT: 
Soh Won Cha 
(646) 493-9187 
sohwon.cha@odgersberndtson.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odgers-berndtson-explores-sustainability-in-observe-magazine-300954888.html

SOURCE Odgers Berndtson


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:36pARAVIVE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:36pAMERIS BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:35pABERDEEN STANDARD PRECIOUS METALS BASKET ETF TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:35pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : PSO Employees Primed Communities for Fresh Paint Days
PU
02:35pWE SALUTE YOU : Military Veterans Valued Members of AEP Workforce
PU
02:35pUNITED STATES STEEL : Vicki Hollub Named Chief Roughneck by U. S. Steel Tubular Products
AQ
02:35pROBIT PLC : Repurchase of own shares on 8 November 2019
AQ
02:35pOAK VALLEY BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pTEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
02:34pTEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group