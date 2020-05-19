Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Odgers Berndtson : Recruits Sean Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer of Vx

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Sean Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer of Vx, an equipment leasing firm that combines deep aviation experience with unique financial insight. Sullivan, previously Head of Americas at AerCap, will oversee finance, accounting, and acquisitions for Vx. He will lead Vx's efforts to raise private equity finds and expand its current focus on sales and leasebacks.

Sullivan previously held senior positions at International Lease Finance Corporation, Allco Finance Group and Bank of America Leasing and Capital. Vx CEO Robert Brown said of the appointment, "We are glad to have a leader of Sean's experience and stature to join our senior management team as we pursue a new era of growth and development." Sullivan said "I am truly excited to be joining Vx at this time. Vx has an impressive twenty-year track record of investing through the down cycles and this is a unique opportunity to contribute to this growing platform."

Tim McNamara, Partner at Odgers Berndtson, commented, "We were delighted to work with Vx on this important search for a CFO and congratulate Sean Sullivan on his appointment to this role."

About Vx Capital Partners
Founded by industry veterans in 2002, Vx's approach to equipment leasing combines deep aviation experience with unique financial insight. Together with our partners, we have invested approximately $1.5 billion in more than 150 commercial aircraft. www.vxcapital.com

About Odgers Berndtson
For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

CONTACT
Odgers Berndtson
Anne Board, 646-612-7208
anne.board@odgersberndtson.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odgers-berndtson-recruits-sean-sullivan-as-chief-financial-officer-of-vx-301062177.html

SOURCE Odgers Berndtson


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:23pIH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 11 - 1.Refinance Scheme for Payment of Wages and Salaries to the Workers and Employees of Business Concerns 2.Islamic Refinance Scheme for Payment of Wages and Salaries to the Workers and Employees of Business Concerns
PU
06:23pNGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : 2020 ASM Rules of Conduct
PU
06:21pNational veteran business development council (nvbdc) launches 50 state manager and rotc scholarship programs
GL
06:18pMINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Capital Reduction Athena Foods
PU
06:16pChina drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany
RE
06:16p"AMERICOIN : Is Tokenized Asset Distributions not Universal Basic Income" states Alastair Caithness Chief Blockchain Policy Advisor of Libertarian Party and CEO of Ziyen Energy
GL
06:14pKING GLOBAL VENTURES : Announces Closing of Private Placement
AQ
06:13pAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Final ReportOpens in a new Window
PU
06:13pAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Final Report - Investor PresentationOpens in a new Window
PU
06:13pAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Final Report and Media ReleaseOpens in a new Window
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group