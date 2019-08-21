Odgers Berndtson : adds new US partner, expanding Board Practice

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson, a top-six global executive search firm, continues its recent spate of partner-level hires by bringing in Mary Francia as a Partner in its Board Practice. She will be based in the firm's Atlanta office.

"We are delighted to welcome Mary to the Odgers team," said Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson US. "With twenty-five years of experience in the telecom, consumer electronics, media, and healthcare industries, she is uniquely positioned to advise boards about succession planning, composition, and overall strategy. She'll be a great contributor to the team."

Before joining Odgers Berndtson, Ms. Francia advised boards in a variety of different roles. She was previously a Managing Director at SEROWIRES; a management consulting firm focused on market development, portfolio transformation, operational risk, and governance. Before that, Ms. Francia held a variety of strategy, innovation, and marketing roles in Europe and the Americas at companies, including Nokia, Royal Philips, Time Warner Cable, Flex, and Air-Liquide. She has been a business strategy advisor at EICTA (Digital Europe), Philips Research, Bell Labs, the US National Science Foundation, and several technology incubators.

Ms. Francia holds a Bachelor in Business Administration and an MBA in International Business. She earned a Certification from INSEAD in International Corporate Governance, where she has served as a Board Member since 2014. She is fluent in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

About Odgers Berndtson

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 61 offices in 29 countries. The US wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest-growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has US offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

CONTACT:

Odgers Berndtson

Soh Won Cha, 646-493-9187

sohwon.cha@odgersberndtson.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odgers-berndtson-adds-new-us-partner-expanding-board-practice-300905233.html

SOURCE Odgers Berndtson