Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation : Announces Intent to Acquire AFF Global Logistics

Odyssey
Logistics & Technology Corporation (“Odyssey”) a global
logistics leader that provides comprehensive multi-mode service and
technology solutions across a diverse customer base, today announced
that it has entered into an agreement to acquire AFF
Global Logistics (“AFF”), a third-party logistics provider and
freight forwarder operating in global markets, with acknowledged market
leadership in providing door-to-door domestic forwarding for U.S.
offshore markets (Alaska/Hawaii/Puerto Rico).
The acquisition of AFF, headquartered in Fife, WA, supports Odyssey’s
core strategy of operating an asset-light logistics business with the
scope and scale to be a critical partner to both shippers and carriers
worldwide. The capabilities of the combined organization will allow
Odyssey to approach customers with a differentiated solution for their
entire supply chain, competing effectively against the market’s leading
logistics companies.
“The highly desirable acquisition of AFF continues Odyssey’s expansion
into the complex global multi-modal logistics services arena that often
presents considerable competitive barriers to market entry,” said Bob
Shellman, president and chief executive officer, Odyssey. “AFF’s load
consolidation expertise, U.S. offshore markets coverage, warehouse
network and Asia Pacific import business will markedly enhance Odyssey’s
strong truck, rail, marine and facility networks. This transaction
reflects Odyssey’s commitment to continuous growth and expansion of
services, which we expect will be complementary and provide a broader
range of services to both Odyssey and AFF global customers.”
AFF represents Odyssey’s largest strategic acquisition to date, adding
over 35 global locations and 600 employees, which will raise Odyssey’s
workforce to more than 2,400 worldwide.
“Odyssey is a recognized global logistics leader, providing
comprehensive supply-chain solutions across a diverse customer base,”
said Kevin Kelly, chief executive officer, AFF Global. “I am excited
about the accretive benefit that this transaction will produce, and can
assure our dedicated employees, valued customers and key suppliers that
our teaming with Odyssey will expand our capabilities, while maintaining
the level of service and confidence in AFF that we have established over
our many years of association.”
The transaction is expected to close by year-end subject to satisfaction
of customary closing conditions.
About Odyssey
Odyssey
Logistics & Technology Corporation (Odyssey) is a global
logistics solutions provider with freight network exceeding $3B.
Odyssey’s services include international transportation management,
intermodal services, trucking services, and managed services and
consulting. With operations in North America, Europe and Asia, Odyssey
operates in all modes of transport with TL/LTL trucking, containership,
rail, air, and bulk transport including bulk truck, ISO Tank, railcar
and tanker, as well as food-grade product lines.
The Odyssey Global Logistics PlatformSM features a
transportation management system that supports the safe, reliable and
efficient delivery of client products throughout the world. WINTM (Web
Integrated Network) offers a scalable technology solution with an
accelerated deployment and faster time to value.
For more about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseylogistics.com
and www.gowithwin.com
About AFF Global Logistics
AFF (www.affgl.com)
is a global 3PL logistics group headquartered in Fife, Washington. AFF
is recognized as a leading U.S. domestic offshore provider
(Alaska/Hawaii/Puerto Rico), offering additional services to clients
worldwide who require ground, rail and air transportation, ocean freight
forwarding of dry and temperature-controlled products, project
logistics, and warehouse and distribution services to support their
customer’s global supply-chain requirements
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005543/en/