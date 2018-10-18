Log in
Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation : Announces Intent to Acquire AFF Global Logistics

10/18/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

Highly complementary business combination expands Odyssey’s asset-light logistics market position as a critical partner to supply-chain customers worldwide

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (“Odyssey”) a global logistics leader that provides comprehensive multi-mode service and technology solutions across a diverse customer base, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire AFF Global Logistics (“AFF”), a third-party logistics provider and freight forwarder operating in global markets, with acknowledged market leadership in providing door-to-door domestic forwarding for U.S. offshore markets (Alaska/Hawaii/Puerto Rico).

The acquisition of AFF, headquartered in Fife, WA, supports Odyssey’s core strategy of operating an asset-light logistics business with the scope and scale to be a critical partner to both shippers and carriers worldwide. The capabilities of the combined organization will allow Odyssey to approach customers with a differentiated solution for their entire supply chain, competing effectively against the market’s leading logistics companies.

“The highly desirable acquisition of AFF continues Odyssey’s expansion into the complex global multi-modal logistics services arena that often presents considerable competitive barriers to market entry,” said Bob Shellman, president and chief executive officer, Odyssey. “AFF’s load consolidation expertise, U.S. offshore markets coverage, warehouse network and Asia Pacific import business will markedly enhance Odyssey’s strong truck, rail, marine and facility networks. This transaction reflects Odyssey’s commitment to continuous growth and expansion of services, which we expect will be complementary and provide a broader range of services to both Odyssey and AFF global customers.”

AFF represents Odyssey’s largest strategic acquisition to date, adding over 35 global locations and 600 employees, which will raise Odyssey’s workforce to more than 2,400 worldwide.

“Odyssey is a recognized global logistics leader, providing comprehensive supply-chain solutions across a diverse customer base,” said Kevin Kelly, chief executive officer, AFF Global. “I am excited about the accretive benefit that this transaction will produce, and can assure our dedicated employees, valued customers and key suppliers that our teaming with Odyssey will expand our capabilities, while maintaining the level of service and confidence in AFF that we have established over our many years of association.”

The transaction is expected to close by year-end subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Odyssey

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (Odyssey) is a global logistics solutions provider with freight network exceeding $3B. Odyssey’s services include international transportation management, intermodal services, trucking services, and managed services and consulting. With operations in North America, Europe and Asia, Odyssey operates in all modes of transport with TL/LTL trucking, containership, rail, air, and bulk transport including bulk truck, ISO Tank, railcar and tanker, as well as food-grade product lines.

The Odyssey Global Logistics PlatformSM features a transportation management system that supports the safe, reliable and efficient delivery of client products throughout the world. WINTM (Web Integrated Network) offers a scalable technology solution with an accelerated deployment and faster time to value.

For more about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseylogistics.com and www.gowithwin.com

About AFF Global Logistics

AFF (www.affgl.com) is a global 3PL logistics group headquartered in Fife, Washington. AFF is recognized as a leading U.S. domestic offshore provider (Alaska/Hawaii/Puerto Rico), offering additional services to clients worldwide who require ground, rail and air transportation, ocean freight forwarding of dry and temperature-controlled products, project logistics, and warehouse and distribution services to support their customer’s global supply-chain requirements


© Business Wire 2018
