Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OdysseyRe Appoints Alberto Marcano as Chief Treaty Underwriting Officer for Latin America & Caribbean

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Andrew Grey Assumes Surety Treaty Responsibilities for Latin America

Odyssey Reinsurance Company (OdysseyRe) today announced the appointment of Alberto Marcano as senior vice president and chief underwriting officer for treaty in its Latin America Division. His appointment fills the role that was formerly held by Andrew Dickson, who has been named head of surety for Hudson Insurance Group, Odyssey Group’s U.S. Insurance Division.

Mr. Marcano has over 30 of years of (re)insurance experience in the Latin America market. He joined OdysseyRe in 2011 as vice president and senior treaty underwriter. His underwriting responsibilities included all lines of business and most recently, he focused on clients in the Caribbean and Colombia. Prior to this, Mr. Marcano’s territorial focus included Mexico, Chile and Argentina. He is based in Miami and will report to Philippe Mallier, OdysseyRe CEO Latin America.

In addition to this appointment, Andrew Grey, assistant vice president and senior surety underwriter for OdysseyRe’s North America Division, will assume the additional role of head of surety for its Latin America Division. Mr. Grey has 10 years of experience in the (re)insurance industry, of which nine were focused on surety underwriting, both primary and treaty. He joined OdysseyRe in 2016 and is based in Miami. Mr. Grey will now report to Mr. Marcano on Latin America business and will continue reporting to Michael Fleming, senior vice president of OdysseyRe, for North America surety business.

“No one understands our culture and value proposition to our business partners in Latin America and the Caribbean better than members of our own team,” stated Philippe Mallier, CEO of OdysseyRe’s Latin America Division. “These changes clearly demonstrate our preferred approach to promote from within and I am confident that Alberto and Andrew will be successful in their respective leadership positions.”

Mr. Mallier added, “On behalf of everyone on our Latin America team, we wish Andy Dickson the very best in his new position at Hudson.”

About OdysseyRe

Odyssey Reinsurance Company is a globally diversified underwriter of property and casualty reinsurance products. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, its operations include a global network of 14 branch and representative offices across five regions: North America, Latin America, EMEA, AsiaPacific and London. OdysseyRe is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best and A- (Strong) by Standard & Poor’s. OdysseyRe is the reinsurance arm of Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information visit www.odysseyre.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:49aCHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Notice of Increase in Programme Size and Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - CICC Hong Kong Finance 2016 MTN Limited's U.S.$5,000,000,000 Guaranteed Medium Term Note Programme
PU
09:49aWUZHOU INTERNATIONAL : Announcement on litigations
PU
09:49aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras sets a new record for fuel oil export
PU
09:49aNASDAQ : Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme's shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
09:49aADVANCED MEDICAL : Block listing Interim Review
PU
09:49aASIA STANDARD INTERNATIONAL : Discloseable Transaction in relation to Acquisition of 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024
PU
09:49aOSLO BØRS VPS : The coronavirus affects air traffic in Norway
PU
09:49aURBAN EXPOSURE PLC : - Proposed disposals, cancellation from AIM and members' voluntary liquidation
AQ
09:49aReAlta Life Sciences Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Industry Leaders Dr. Deborah Geraghty and Dr. Azmi Nabulsi
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
3WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group