OdysseyRe Appoints Alberto Marcano as Chief Treaty Underwriting Officer for Latin America & Caribbean

Andrew Grey Assumes Surety Treaty Responsibilities for Latin America

Odyssey Reinsurance Company (OdysseyRe) today announced the appointment of Alberto Marcano as senior vice president and chief underwriting officer for treaty in its Latin America Division. His appointment fills the role that was formerly held by Andrew Dickson, who has been named head of surety for Hudson Insurance Group, Odyssey Group’s U.S. Insurance Division.

Mr. Marcano has over 30 of years of (re)insurance experience in the Latin America market. He joined OdysseyRe in 2011 as vice president and senior treaty underwriter. His underwriting responsibilities included all lines of business and most recently, he focused on clients in the Caribbean and Colombia. Prior to this, Mr. Marcano’s territorial focus included Mexico, Chile and Argentina. He is based in Miami and will report to Philippe Mallier, OdysseyRe CEO Latin America.

In addition to this appointment, Andrew Grey, assistant vice president and senior surety underwriter for OdysseyRe’s North America Division, will assume the additional role of head of surety for its Latin America Division. Mr. Grey has 10 years of experience in the (re)insurance industry, of which nine were focused on surety underwriting, both primary and treaty. He joined OdysseyRe in 2016 and is based in Miami. Mr. Grey will now report to Mr. Marcano on Latin America business and will continue reporting to Michael Fleming, senior vice president of OdysseyRe, for North America surety business.

“No one understands our culture and value proposition to our business partners in Latin America and the Caribbean better than members of our own team,” stated Philippe Mallier, CEO of OdysseyRe’s Latin America Division. “These changes clearly demonstrate our preferred approach to promote from within and I am confident that Alberto and Andrew will be successful in their respective leadership positions.”

Mr. Mallier added, “On behalf of everyone on our Latin America team, we wish Andy Dickson the very best in his new position at Hudson.”

About OdysseyRe

Odyssey Reinsurance Company is a globally diversified underwriter of property and casualty reinsurance products. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, its operations include a global network of 14 branch and representative offices across five regions: North America, Latin America, EMEA, AsiaPacific and London. OdysseyRe is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best and A- (Strong) by Standard & Poor’s. OdysseyRe is the reinsurance arm of Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information visit www.odysseyre.com.

