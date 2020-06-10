Oesterreichische Nationalbank : COVID-19 crisis, residential real estate market proves more robust in the first quarter of 2020 than commercial real estate market

Implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for the Austrian real estate market
In its current online issue of 'Austrian Property Market Review' (in German), the Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB) analyzes how the Austrian real estate market reacted to COVID-19. The residential real estate market proved more resilient compared with the market for commercial real estate, having registered slight price increases for three quarters in a row.
For Austria as a whole, residential real estate prices increased year on year by 3.4% in the first three months of 2020, up from +3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019. In Vienna, year-on-year growth of residential real estate prices came to +3.9% in the first quarter of 2020, having edged down from +4.3% in the previous quarter. In Austria excluding Vienna, the analogous growth figures amounted to +2.8% for the first quarter of 2020, up from +1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019. In terms of quarterly change, price growth doubled in the first quarter of 2020.
