Off the Grid Shakes Up Office Lunch With Launch of Innovative Mobile Workplace Dining Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile food pioneer Off the Grid , acclaimed for reinvigorating the Bay Area street food scene through their 60 public events that feed 100,000 people weekly, today announced the launch of Off the Grid at Work , a corporate dining solution that promises to innovate the staid workplace cafeteria through flexible, dynamic mobile food service. By drastically reducing capital expenditures and timelines for cafeteria build outs while increasing menu choice and flexibility, Off the Grid’s move into corporate dining enables fast-growing companies to focus on building their core businesses, while remaining competitive and encouraging employee productivity through healthful, diverse food choices.

“Companies’ workforces are growing far faster than the speed of typical cafeteria build outs, rendering many expensive, time- and labor-intensive structures obsolete before they ever open for service,” explained Brandon Gillis, VP of Business Development and Lead for Off the Grid at Work. “Thanks to our proprietary time efficiency software, mobile infrastructure, cost transparency, and network of independent food creators, Off the Grid at Work empowers CFOs, HR leads, and Food Services Managers to execute a world-class dining experience at as little as 12% the normal capex spend.”

Additionally, with Off the Grid at Work, Off the Grid continues its legacy of building economic opportunity for food entrepreneurs by providing a new platform for small food creators to serve within the corporate dining structure. Drawing on more than 30 in-house culinary concepts, 70 cuisine types, and a network of over 300 independent mobile food “creators”, Off the Grid at Work is the only dining program that truly brings small business to the workplace, connecting emerging and established food entrepreneurs with new communities and transforming the way workers experience corporate meals.

“Working with Off the Grid has been beneficial to the growth of my overall business,” said Yoshi Food Truck’s owner Jin Yao Huang. “Working with both the markets and the ‘at work’ teams has been wonderful. Feeding employees means our food must be of the same high standard, but efficient and fast to get them back to work.”

Off the Grid’s new corporate mobile cafeteria is all about delicious, varied foods at every meal, a key driver of employee engagement.

“Each property has its own DNA, it's a living organism that is constantly changing based on the tenant mix,” said Brian Lewis, Senior Vice President, Retail Development & Curation of Kilroy Realty, which has 22 million square-feet of office space from San Diego to Seattle, providing premium, adaptable and productive workplaces for a wide range of client industries. “Utilizing modular activations of space, whether indoor or outdoor, that are plug and play is very attractive to us. Services like Off the Grid at Work, which continuously create a sense of discovery and newness allows us to attract and retain the best tenants.”

Flexible, modular design is at the forefront of the mobile food movement, and Off the Grid at Work, which expands on the company’s ongoing partnership with Google, for whom it has been providing mobile corporate dining solutions since 2015, adapts and scales to the needs of any workspace configuration. From outdoor food trucks to 'pop up food stands' or temporary 'work place food halls', the new corporate cafeteria brings mobility into the workplace and avoids the large capital cost required for spatial or structural modifications.

"Drawing on our decade of experience activating underutilized public spaces to create vibrant gathering places that build community and opportunity, Off the Grid at Work was founded on mobile and agile ideals to meet the diverse and fluctuating needs of today’s forward-thinking companies,” said Matt Cohen, founder and CEO of Off the Grid and California’s 2018 SBA Small Business Person of the Year. "Off the Grid at Work streamlines food operation management and endless coordination through one, easy-to-use united platform. The proprietary software allows workplaces to curate menus, easily schedule shifts, and optimize time and costs. In fact, Off the Grid’s mobile corporate dining solutions have been shown to improve costs by 16% per meal and reduce food waste by 50% in three months.”

About Off the Grid

Founded in San Francisco in 2010, Off the Grid is a leading mobile food innovator changing where and how food is consumed and created by transforming underutilized and temporary spaces into community gathering places. Through public markets, corporate dining services and catering options, Off the Grid brings communities together around food while increasing economic opportunity for mobile food entrepreneurs. Acclaimed for reinvigorating the Bay Area street food scene through 60 public events that feed more than 100,000 people weekly, Off the Grid also offers a suite of B2B products and services, including Off the Grid Catering, Off the Grid at Work, and Cubert Cold Prep modular mobile kitchen. Follow Off the Grid by visiting www.offthegrid.com and following them on Twitter: @OTGSF, Instagram: @OfftheGridSF, @offthegridcatering Facebook: @OfftheGridSF.

