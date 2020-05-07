Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Offal gains momentum, hides fail to find support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 03:29am EDT
Offal gains momentum, hides fail to find support

07 May 2020

Key points:

  • Demand for lower value red meat products has seen offal prices surge.
  • Tightening cattle supply and African Swine Fever should support the offal market.
  • Hide prices remain flat as suppliers wait on end markets and tanneries to reopen.

Beef offal prices have found support across several categories, as offshore demand for lower value red meat products remains strong. Since the start of the year, more lucrative Asian markets have shifted towards cheaper alternatives as consumers face financial pressures and popular dining outlets continue to be impacted by social restrictions. Premium products such as tongue and thickskirt have failed to find support, easing close to 15% year-on-year. However, lower cost products such as kidney, cheekmeat and liver prices rallied substantially on year-ago levels.

Elevated prices have also been exacerbated by Australia's tightening cattle supply. As outlined in MLA's April Cattle Projections report, adult cattle slaughter is forecast to fall nearly 20% in 2020, with beef production forecast to drop 16%, further impacting offal volumes available for export. This could see offal prices move higher, underpinned by reduced supply. Looking beyond international lockdowns, large parts of Asia continue to be affected by outbreaks of African Swine Fever. Subsequently, demand for offal products is unlikely to ease over the next 12 months, despite the impact of COVID-19 on global demand.

The hide market has continued to come under pressure, with tanneries in China and Europe closed, and excess inventory still a challenge. Some movement has resumed in China, with several tanneries resuming operations and moving product through the supply chain. However, with end markets such as furniture and automotive factories still closed, output remains subdued. Premium hides could start to see movement in the coming months with the leather industry pushing for tanneries to re-open in Italy however, for lower valued hides it could be at least 6 to 12 months before buyers generate more activity.

View the Co-Products report

© Meat & Livestock Australia Limited, 2020

To build your own custom report with MLA's market information tool click here.
To view the specification of the indicators reported by MLA's National Livestock Reporting Service click here.

Back to News

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 07:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:44aBEFIMMO : Ordinary General Meeting 28 April 2020 - Minutes
PU
03:44aCover letter to the transmission letter of the Annual Report 2019
PU
03:44aEARNINGS RELEASE : Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (890KB)
PU
03:44aCOVID-19 : impacts on markets
PU
03:44aIndustry consultation set to start on Australia's livestock language
PU
03:44aThe impacts of COVID-19 on livestock and red meat markets
PU
03:44aCommunication and collaboration key to marketing
PU
03:44aHow do Australian lamb prices stack up globally?
PU
03:44aStalling market demand impacts live cattle export prices
PU
03:44aUS beef prices under unprecedented pressure
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..
3BHP GROUP : BHP : Board appointments
4PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : announces first quarter 2020 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group