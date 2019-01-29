Offer Consumers Sustainability without Sacrificing Quality and Performance

Explore INVISTA EcoMade Technology at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show

INVISTA Apparel and Advanced Textiles announced today that new products featuring the company’s EcoMade Technology will be on exhibit at the upcoming Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Denver, Colorado. COOLMAX® EcoMade fiber and THERMOLITE® EcoMade fiber and insulation contain certified amounts of recycled resources such as plastic bottles, and offer the Active/Outdoor apparel industry a more sustainable alternative to virgin fibers.

“INVISTA has made a significant investment to develop differentiated recycled fibers that offer the same features, benefits, and quality as their virgin polymer equivalent, but will meet consumer expectations for more environmentally responsible products,” said Huw Williams, INVISTA global segment leader – active outdoor. “EcoMade technology is available in staple and filament forms, so that almost all fabric types and textile end uses can be served. This makes them easy to adopt for performance fabrics in the active outdoor space.”

EcoMade technology gives new life to old plastics by transforming them into fibers through a six-step process. As with all INVISTA fibers, its performance benefits are permanent and don’t wash out. COOLMAX® EcoMade technology moves moisture away from the skin to the surface of the fabric where it evaporates. This keeps the wearer cool, dry and comfortable, which helps optimize their performance.

“Using COOLMAX® EcoMade fiber with LYCRA® T400® technology, we have met the demands of our customers to produce fabrics with function and keep up with the eco trend,” said Chase Wong, executive vice president of Chia Her Industrial Co., Ltd, which is based in Taiwan. “With these fabric and technology advancements, we are able to develop excellent stretch and shape retention with enhanced sustainability.”

The movement to create environmentally responsible apparel in the active outdoor segment continues to grow. Today’s outdoor enthusiasts want cold weather outerwear that offers the latest technologies to help them stay warm, dry and comfortable longer. Shinih Enterprise Co. Ltd. of Taiwan will be exhibiting THERMOLITE® EcoMade insulation for brands and retailers seeking more sustainable products.

Williams added, “A clear advantage of our EcoMade platform is that it enables our customer to capitalize on THERMOLITE® and COOLMAX® brand recognition and reputation for best-in-class products to help drive sales downstream.”

To learn more about COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® EcoMade technologies, contact your INVISTA marketing representative. Visit the SHINIH booth (#3015-LL) at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show to discover the benefits of THERMOLITE® EcoMade insulation. The show is taking place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado from January 30 – February 1, 2019. For more information, visit outdoorretailer.com.

