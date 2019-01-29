Offer Consumers Sustainability without Sacrificing Quality and Performance

INVISTA Apparel and Advanced Textiles announced today that new products
featuring the company’s EcoMade Technology will be on exhibit at the
upcoming Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Denver, Colorado. COOLMAX®
EcoMade fiber and THERMOLITE® EcoMade fiber and insulation
contain certified amounts of recycled resources such as plastic bottles,
and offer the Active/Outdoor apparel industry a more sustainable
alternative to virgin fibers.
“INVISTA has made a significant investment to develop differentiated
recycled fibers that offer the same features, benefits, and quality as
their virgin polymer equivalent, but will meet consumer expectations for
more environmentally responsible products,” said Huw Williams, INVISTA
global segment leader – active outdoor. “EcoMade technology is available
in staple and filament forms, so that almost all fabric types and
textile end uses can be served. This makes them easy to adopt for
performance fabrics in the active outdoor space.”
EcoMade technology gives new life to old plastics by transforming them
into fibers through a six-step process. As with all INVISTA fibers, its
performance benefits are permanent and don’t wash out. COOLMAX®
EcoMade technology moves moisture away from the skin to the surface of
the fabric where it evaporates. This keeps the wearer cool, dry and
comfortable, which helps optimize their performance.
“Using COOLMAX® EcoMade fiber with LYCRA® T400®
technology, we have met the demands of our customers to produce fabrics
with function and keep up with the eco trend,” said Chase
Wong, executive vice president of Chia Her Industrial Co., Ltd, which is
based in Taiwan. “With these fabric and technology advancements, we are
able to develop excellent stretch and shape retention with enhanced
sustainability.”
The movement to create environmentally responsible apparel in the active
outdoor segment continues to grow. Today’s outdoor enthusiasts want cold
weather outerwear that offers the latest technologies to help them stay
warm, dry and comfortable longer. Shinih Enterprise Co. Ltd. of Taiwan
will be exhibiting THERMOLITE® EcoMade insulation for brands
and retailers seeking more sustainable products.
Williams added, “A clear advantage of our EcoMade platform is that it
enables our customer to capitalize on THERMOLITE® and COOLMAX®
brand recognition and reputation for best-in-class products to help
drive sales downstream.”
To learn more about COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE®
EcoMade technologies, contact your INVISTA marketing representative.
Visit the SHINIH booth (#3015-LL) at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show to
discover the benefits of THERMOLITE® EcoMade insulation. The
show is taking place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver,
Colorado from January 30 – February 1, 2019. For more information, visit outdoorretailer.com.
