Offer by Rémy Cointreau to Acquire the Maison de Cognac JR Brillet

Regulatory News:
The Rémy Cointreau Group (Paris:RCO) announces having entered into
exclusive negotiations with the Brillet family with the intention of
acquiring the Maison de Cognac JR Brillet and part of its vineyard
estate.
Since the beginning of the Brillet family’s history in the 17th
century, Maison JR Brillet has built up a vineyard estate and a stock of
eaux-de-vie that enables it to produce high-end products. The
acquisition of Maison JR Brillet will represent, for Rémy Cointreau, the
opportunity to integrate spirits with genuine development potential into
its portfolio and to increase, over time, the value of an inventory of
eaux-de-vie and vineyards of the highest quality.
The signing of the deeds of acquisition, which remains subject to the
administrative procedures provided for by the regulations in force,
should take place in fall 2019.
