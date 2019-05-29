Offer by Rémy Cointreau to Acquire the Maison de Cognac JR Brillet

Regulatory News:

The Rémy Cointreau Group (Paris:RCO) announces having entered into exclusive negotiations with the Brillet family with the intention of acquiring the Maison de Cognac JR Brillet and part of its vineyard estate.

Since the beginning of the Brillet family’s history in the 17th century, Maison JR Brillet has built up a vineyard estate and a stock of eaux-de-vie that enables it to produce high-end products. The acquisition of Maison JR Brillet will represent, for Rémy Cointreau, the opportunity to integrate spirits with genuine development potential into its portfolio and to increase, over time, the value of an inventory of eaux-de-vie and vineyards of the highest quality.

The signing of the deeds of acquisition, which remains subject to the administrative procedures provided for by the regulations in force, should take place in fall 2019.

