Offer to Purchase The Outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 (ISIN: XS1494003624, Common Code: 149400362)

Subject to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, the Company is offering to purchase for cash of an aggregate principal amount of the Notes up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount (as defined below). The Company will determine, in its sole discretion, the aggregate principal amount of Notes (if any) that it will accept for purchase pursuant to the Offer. It is the current intention of the Company that the maximum acceptance amount (the "Maximum Acceptance Amount") will be US$300,000,000, although the Company reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to accept significantly more than or significantly less than such amount, or to accept none of such Notes, for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

The purchase price payable to the Eligible Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will be equal to US$1,005 for each US$1,000 in principal amount of the Notes. In addition, holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of all Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer from and including the last interest payment date of 20 April 2019 up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date. No tenders of the Notes will be valid if submitted after the Expiration Deadline.

If the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered is greater than the Maximum Acceptance Amount, the Company will accept tenders of Notes for purchase on a pro rata basis such that the aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase is no greater than the Maximum Acceptance Amount. Such pro rata application will be performed by accepting (in respect of each relevant tender instruction) that proportion of Notes validly tendered which is equal to the Maximum Acceptance Amount divided by the aggregate principal amount in respect of all Notes validly tendered, subject to rounding and as described in the following paragraph.

In the event of any such proration, the Company will round downward, if necessary, to ensure all purchases of Notes will be in a minimum principal amount of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. However, the Company may elect to accept such tender of Notes in full if application of proration will otherwise result in either (i) the Company accepting Notes from any Eligible Holder in a principal amount of less than US$200,000 or (ii) the principal amount of Notes not purchased due to pro rata application being less than US$200,000. All Notes not accepted as a result of proration will be rejected from the Offer.

The Offer is being made as part of the Company's efforts to proactively manage its balance sheet liabilities and optimize its debt structure.

The Offer will commence on 27 May 2019 and will expire at 4:00 p.m. (London time) on 10 June 2019, unless extended, reopened, amended and/or terminated as provided in the Offer to Purchase, in which case an announcement to that effect will be made by the Company. Although the Company has no present plans or arrangements to do so, the Company reserves the right to waive, amend, extend, terminate or withdraw the Offer and the terms and conditions thereof at any time, subject to applicable law.

The Notes repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Offer will be cancelled and those Notes will cease to be outstanding. The Notes which have not been validly submitted and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will remain outstanding. Any Notes that remain outstanding after the Offer will continue to be the obligations of the Company. Holders of those outstanding Notes will continue to have all the rights associated with those Notes.

The Company will from time to time issue announcements in respect of the progress of the Offer as and when necessary pursuant to the Listing Rules and other relevant rules and regulations.