Offerpad : Opens Two More Texas Metros in San Antonio and Austin

Company will serve over 260 cities between state’s four largest metro
areas
Already open for months in Texas’s two most populated areas, real estate
tech innovator Offerpad
launched its home-selling and buying solutions in San
Antonio and Austin on Monday, March 18. The company’s streamlined
services will be facilitated by local employee real estate experts at
its new San Antonio market office. From there, Offerpad will dedicate
resources to serving home sellers and buyers in its two newest markets.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005297/en/
San Antonio and Austin are Offerpad’s third and fourth Texas outposts,
and second and third market launches of 2019. The tech-enabled real
estate company opened Houston
in January after beginning to serve Texans from its Dallas-Fort
Worth office in November 2018. Now open in the state’s third and
fourth largest metropolitan areas, Offerpad is available throughout the
Texas Triangle, a megaregion that boasts a total population of more than
20 million.
“High demand and great reception in our first
two Texas efforts incited our expansion into the other major Texas
metro areas. With such a promising real estate and economic climate in
San Antonio and Austin, now is a great time for Offerpad to expand into
Central and South Texas. We’re confident that we can provide real estate
solutions that residents here will find very beneficial,” said Offerpad
CEO, Brian Bair.
Some positive factors that encouraged Offerpad to make the leap into San
Antonio include the metro’s employment trends, income growth, and
household growth. Generally, employment in the San Antonio market is
increasing while unemployment is decreasing as jobs in hospitality,
healthcare, manufacturing, and military continue to mount. Additionally,
income is growing at its fastest rate in ten years and median household
income has been on the rise since 2011. Families have also been maturing
or moving into the area at increasing rates as household growth is up.
It has risen from under 15,000 in 2010 to over 20,000 as of October
2018; the year-over-year growth percentage has climbed from 2 percent to
2.4 percent.
In broader terms, Offerpad is now available throughout the megaregion
known as the
Texas Triangle. It encompasses the state’s four largest metro areas:
Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin. Only claiming about
10 percent of the state’s geographical mass, it contains more than 70
percent of the state’s population, about three-quarters of its jobs and
real personal income, and 80 percent of Texas’s gross state product.
Offerpad’s presence in The Lone Star State’s most economically
significant region, which is expected to continue to grow at increasing
rates, is likely to present the real estate tech company with growing
opportunity in each metro for those moving into and between the
megaregion’s many cities, over 260 of which Offerpad now services.
Having been recently presented
with five Stevie Awards for the company’s customer service and sales
effectiveness, Offerpad plans to employ its award-winning services in
Texas to help residents have the most fluid and hassle-free home selling
experience possible. Vice President of Customer Success, Jamie Nuss
said, “We’re proud to serve a growing number of households all over
Texas as we aim to make Offerpad the state’s number one choice for home
selling and buying.” Additionally, last week, Offerpad announced a
successful close of its Series
C investment round. The newest debt and equity financing brings the
company’s total funding to nearly $1 billion since the company’s start
in 2015.
To learn more about Offerpad’s solutions throughout Texas and across the
country, visit Offerpad.com.
ABOUT OFFERPAD
Offerpad is revolutionizing the real estate industry by providing an
innovative and convenient way to sell or buy a home. Founded in 2015,
the leadership team brings decades of real estate experience that
collectively has purchased, renovated, and rented or sold more than
100,000 homes. Offerpad is a privately-held company, headquartered in
Arizona, with markets in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth,
Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh, Salt Lake
City, San Antonio, Tampa and Tucson.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005297/en/