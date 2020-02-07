Log in
Office Furniture Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Modern and Luxury Furniture to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/07/2020 | 05:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the office furniture market and it is poised to grow by USD 22.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005254/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global office furniture market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global office furniture market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing demand for modern and luxury furniture has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Office Furniture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Office Furniture Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Seating
  • Systems
  • Tables
  • Storage Units and Files
  • Overhead Bins

End-user

  • Commercial Office Furniture
  • Home Office Furniture

Distribution channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40968

Office Furniture Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our office furniture market report covers the following areas:

  • Office Furniture Market size
  • Office Furniture Market trends
  • Office Furniture Market industry analysis

This study identifies Increase in the number of office spaces as one of the prime reasons driving the office furniture market growth during the next few years.

Office Furniture Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the office furniture market, including some of the vendors such as Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Hooker Furniture, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., OKAMURA Corp. and Steelcase Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the office furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Office Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist office furniture market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the office furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the office furniture market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of office furniture market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
