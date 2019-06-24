Log in
Office Furniture Market Worth USD 22.32 Billion, at 6% CAGR During 2019-2023| Technavio

06/24/2019

According to Technavio Research Report "Office Furniture Market by distribution channel (offline and online), by product (seating, systems, tables, storage units and files, and overhead bins), by end-user (commercial office furniture and home office furniture) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) is witnessed to grow USD 22.32 billion, at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2023”.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005354/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global office furniture market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Free sample report contains market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more – Request for Sample @

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Office%20Furniture%20Market%20by%20Distribution%20Channel%2C%20Product%20and%20Geography%20-%20Global%20Forecast%20and%20Analysis%202019-2023&type=sample&src=report

Global Office Furniture Market: Increasing consumer preference for multifunctional and customized furniture

Shrinking office space, high cost of commercial leases, rapidly evolving consumer demands and the rise in the number of startups across the globe have influenced manufacturers to introduce multifunctional and customized products. Multifunctional furniture is also witnessing high demand from international schools. The evolved teaching methodology in these schools requires furniture that is multipurpose, collaborative, and portable. Therefore, this trend is expected to gain traction during the forecast period and is expected to enhance the sale of office furniture across the globe.

“Along with increasing consumer preference for multifunctional and customized furniture, the growth of the global economy and focus on workspace aesthetics have fueled the demand for luxury furniture across the globe. Modern, luxury furniture is characterized by innovative designs and technologically advanced production practices, which is expected to drive the global office furniture market growth in terms of value,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Office Furniture Market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global office furniture market by distribution channel (offline and online), by product (seating, systems, tables, storage units and files, and overhead bins), by end-user (commercial office furniture and home office furniture) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market and register the highest incremental growth due to the high imports of office furniture in the region.

Speak to Research Expert @

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Office%20Furniture%20Market%20by%20Distribution%20Channel%2C%20Product%20and%20Geography%20-%20Global%20Forecast%20and%20Analysis%202019-2023&type=customization

Global Office Furniture Market: Increasing demand for eco-friendly furniture

Growing concerns about global warming have resulted in high demand for eco-friendly office furniture and recycled furniture. Market competitors, today, are also considering long-term ecological sustainability while manufacturing furniture. Also, growing concerns about the preservation of the environment and increasing deforestation worldwide are encouraging furniture manufacturers to adopt green solutions for their products, which will positively impact market growth during the forecast period.

Few Major Players for the Office Furniture Market are:

  • Herman Miller Inc.
  • HNI Corp.
  • KOKUYO Co. Ltd.
  • Okamura Corp.
  • Steelcase Inc.

Browse Industries Reports @ Household Durables

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
