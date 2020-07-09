Office Timings (09-07-2020)

External Relations Department

July 09, 2020

Office Timings

Effective from July 13, 2020, the banks/MFBs shall observe the following office timings till further orders. However, banks/MFBs may prescribe business hours for branches as per their business requirement.

• Monday to Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (with prayer / lunch break from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

• Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (with prayer / lunch break from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

All banks / MFBs are accordingly advised to ensure compliance of the above-mentioned timings in letter and spirit.

