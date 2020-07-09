Log in
Office Timings (09-07-2020)

07/09/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-71

July 09, 2020

Office Timings

Effective from July 13, 2020, the banks/MFBs shall observe the following office timings till further orders. However, banks/MFBs may prescribe business hours for branches as per their business requirement.

  • Monday to Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (with prayer / lunch break from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

  • Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (with prayer / lunch break from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

All banks / MFBs are accordingly advised to ensure compliance of the above-mentioned timings in letter and spirit.

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 16:55:03 UTC
