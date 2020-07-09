Office Timings (09-07-2020)

External Relations Department
July 09, 2020
Office Timings
Effective from July 13, 2020, the banks/MFBs shall observe the following office timings till further orders. However, banks/MFBs may prescribe business hours for branches as per their business requirement.
All banks / MFBs are accordingly advised to ensure compliance of the above-mentioned timings in letter and spirit.
