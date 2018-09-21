Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Office of Comptroller of Currency : OCC Reports Mortgage Performance Unchanged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 08:39pm CEST

WASHINGTON-Performance of first-lien mortgages remained largely unchanged during the second quarter of 2018 compared with a year earlier, according to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's (OCC) quarterly report on mortgages.

The OCC Mortgage Metrics Report, Second Quarter 2018, showed 95.6 percent of mortgages included in the report were current and performing at the end of the quarter, compared to 95.4 percent a year earlier.

The report also showed that servicers initiated 29,612 new foreclosures during the second quarter of 2018­, a 20.6 percent decrease from the previous quarter and a 17.7 percent decrease from a year ago. Servicers implemented 32,655 mortgage modifications in the second quarter of 2018, and 64.1 percent of the modifications reduced borrowers' monthly payments.

The first-lien mortgages included in the OCC's quarterly report comprise 33 percent of all residential mortgages outstanding in the United States or approximately 17.5 million loans totaling $3.28 trillion in principal balances. This report provides information on mortgage performance through June 30, 2018, and it can be downloaded from the OCC's website, www.occ.gov.

Related Link

Disclaimer

Office of Comptroller of Currency published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 18:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:55pAdviser says U.S. close to Mexico-only NAFTA deal, Canada unmoved
RE
08:54pRANKINGS & RECOGNITION : The Legal Aid Society Honors Cahill with its 2018 Pro Bono Publico Award
PU
08:51pAdviser says U.S. close to Mexico-only NAFTA deal, Canada unmoved
RE
08:49pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Settles a Case with Stockland Livestock Auction Inc. Resulting in a $1,925 Penalty
PU
08:48pCURRENCIES : Dollar Headed For Worst Week In A Month; Sterling Hit After Theresa May's 'no Deal' Comment
DJ
08:44pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Uncertainty of CBO’s Long-Term Projections
PU
08:39pExclusive - OPEC and allies consider oil output boost as Iranian supply falls
RE
08:39pOFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF CURRENCY : OCC Reports Mortgage Performance Unchanged
PU
08:34pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Kofi Annan ‘a Moral Voice’ Whose Personal Advocacy Saved Millions of Lives, Secretary-General Says at General Assembly Memorial for Former UN Chief
PU
08:20pWhite House optimistic on China trade; no date for more talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
2MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation
4REPSOL : Caixa, Repsol Shares Fall After Caixa's Stake Sale News
5NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.