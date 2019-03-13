Office of Director of National Intelligence : DNI Welcomes New CTIIC Director

NEWS RELEASE

DNI Welcomes New CTIIC Director

Director of National Intelligence Daniel R. Coats welcomes Erin Joe as the second director of the Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center (CTIIC).

Joe most recently served as a senior executive over cyber operations at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), where she led the Bureau's strategy and response to various nation-state cyber and cyberterrorism threats worldwide. She held leadership positions in three FBI offices and four FBI divisions at headquarters. Joe served as a special agent in the FBI for 22 years, with experience in intelligence and operations across national security and criminal programs.

'Erin's background, experience, and wealth of knowledge make her a great addition to our leadership team,' said Coats.

Established in 2015, CTIIC builds understanding of foreign cyber threats to U.S. national interests and informs decision making by federal cyber centers, departments, agencies, and policymakers. CTIIC also integrates threat-related information from the network defense, intelligence, incident response, and law enforcement communities, as well as from non-government sources; facilitates information sharing; integrates community analysis of cyber threats; and supports interagency planning to develop whole-of-government responses to cyber adversaries.

Joe succeeds Tonya Ugoretz, a career FBI intelligence analyst who served as CTIIC director for almost three years.

