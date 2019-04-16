Log in
Office of Fossil Energy : Department of Energy Announces $39 Million for Oil and Natural Gas R&D Projects

04/16/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $39 million in federal funding for cost-shared research and development projects that aim to improve oil and natural gas technologies.

The United States is now the world's leader in both oil and natural gas production. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. natural gas production hit a new record high in 2018, an 11 percent increase from 2017. In addition, U.S. crude oil production grew 17 percent in 2018, surpassing the previous record in 1970.

'Maximizing our domestic resources is key to maintaining American energy independence and ensuring both our energy and national security,' said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. 'The United States is projected to become a net energy exporter by 2022, and by improving technologies that enhance the efficiency of producing and recovering oil and natural gas, we can be sure to achieve that title.'

'The phenomenal growth in U.S. oil and gas development-both conventional and unconventional-is changing the energy landscape in America and around the world,' said Steven Winberg, Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy. 'Developing advanced technologies to improve oil and natural gas recovery can expand the potential for developing our vast resources.'

Selected projects will fall under two DOE Office of Fossil Energy funding opportunity announcements (FOAs). The National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) will manage the projects under both FOAs.

  • Advanced Subsea Systems Technologies to Improve Efficiency and Capabilities for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in Offshore Wells FOA - DOE will provide up to $15 million for projects that enhance the potential for EOR of conventional resources in offshore settings, and anticipates that the projects will be executed in two phases. Phase 1 will involve proof-of-concept validation of tools, technologies, and processes in a laboratory or field analog setting. Phase 2 will consist of an integrated full-scale prototype demonstration in a relevant environment to persuade stakeholders to continue developing the technology to commercialization.

    This FOA requests concept papers that will be due approximately three weeks after release of the FOA. The full application will be due approximately 60 days after FOA release; refer to the FOA for the exact dates. Read more details HERE.

  • Advanced Natural Gas Infrastructure Technology Development FOA - DOE will provide up to $24 million for projects that support the development of tools, methods and/or technologies to cost-effectively enhance the safety and efficiency of the nation's natural gas production, gathering, transmission, and storage infrastructure.

    This FOA focuses on three areas of interest: 1) Advanced Technologies to Mitigate Methane Emissions and Increase the Efficiency of the Natural Gas Transportation Infrastructure; 2) Process-Intensified Technologies for the Upcycling of Flare Gas into Transportable, Value-Added Products; and 3) Advanced Methane Detection and Measurement Technology Validation. DOE anticipates selecting multiple projects for this FOA. Read more details HERE.

To learn more about the programs within the Office of Fossil Energy, visit their website HERE. More information about the National Energy Technology Laboratory is available HERE.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940

Disclaimer

Office of Fossil Energy published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 17:27:02 UTC
