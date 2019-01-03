Office of Fossil Energy : Energy Department Announces Intent to Fund Subsurface Sensing Research

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has issued a Notice of Intent for a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) that will support FE's Carbon Capture Program. This FOA is expected to fund research and development (R&D) projects that contribute to the development of transformational sensing capabilities for monitoring parameters associated with subsurface carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) storage.

The objective of DE-FOA-0001998, Transformational Sensing Capabilities for Monitoring the Subsurface, is to competitively solicit and award R&D projects that improve existing technologies to reduce uncertainty and enable real-time decision making associated with subsurface CO 2 storage. These projects should also enhance the ability to monitor movement of fluids in the subsurface following CO 2 injection and measure critical subsurface properties throughout a commercial-scale storage complex. The National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) will manage the selected projects.

Prospective applicants to the FOA should begin developing partnerships, formulating ideas, and gathering data in anticipation of its issuance in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2019. No applications will be accepted through the Notice of Intent, and all of the information it contains is subject to change.

