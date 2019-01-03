Log in
Office of Fossil Energy : Energy Department Announces Intent to Fund Subsurface Sensing Research

01/03/2019 | 04:04pm CET

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has issued a Notice of Intent for a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) that will support FE's Carbon Capture Program. This FOA is expected to fund research and development (R&D) projects that contribute to the development of transformational sensing capabilities for monitoring parameters associated with subsurface carbon dioxide (CO2) storage.

The objective of DE-FOA-0001998, Transformational Sensing Capabilities for Monitoring the Subsurface, is to competitively solicit and award R&D projects that improve existing technologies to reduce uncertainty and enable real-time decision making associated with subsurface CO2 storage. These projects should also enhance the ability to monitor movement of fluids in the subsurface following CO2 injection and measure critical subsurface properties throughout a commercial-scale storage complex. The National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) will manage the selected projects.

Prospective applicants to the FOA should begin developing partnerships, formulating ideas, and gathering data in anticipation of its issuance in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2019. No applications will be accepted through the Notice of Intent, and all of the information it contains is subject to change.

Read the full Notice of Intent here .

The Office of Fossil Energy funds research and development projects to reduce the risk and cost of advanced fossil energy technologies and further the sustainable use of the Nation's fossil resources. To learn more about the programs within the Office of Fossil Energy, visit the Office of Fossil Energy website or sign up for FE news announcements. More information about the National Energy Technology Laboratory is available on the NETL website.

Office of Fossil Energy published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 15:03:02 UTC
