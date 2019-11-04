Log in
Office of Governor of State of Alaska : Governor Dunleavy and First Lady on Trade Mission in Japan

11/04/2019 | 05:20pm EST

Monday, November 4, 2019 (Anchorage) - This week, Governor Michael J. Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are visiting Japan, one of Alaska's top trading partners and longtime friend in the North Pacific region. The purpose of the visit is to promote Alaska's abundant seafood and natural resources, meet with leaders in the energy, minerals, and seafood industries, and to build upon the long-lasting relationship between the peoples of Japan and Alaska.

'Alaska has long and mutually beneficial business and cultural relationships with Japan - my goal is to strengthen our existing trade relationships and pursue new opportunities for investment,' said Governor Dunleavy. 'When I say Alaska is open for business, that includes pursuing international opportunities in the Pacific Rim and elsewhere around the world. Alaska has so much to offer.'

The Governor and First Lady will participate in several events while in Japan:

  • November marks the 50th anniversary of the introduction of Alaska LNG in Japan. Governor Dunleavy will tour the Negishi LNG Receiving Terminal where the first delivery of Alaska LNG was delivered 50 years ago. The Governor will also meet with executives from Tokyo Gas.
  • Attend a breakfast meeting hosted by Lloyds Energy and Qilak LNG. Representatives from ExxonMobil Alaska, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and the Japan House of Representatives will also be at the meeting.
  • Governor Dunleavy will speak at an Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute Seafood Trade Luncheon and give interviews to seafood trade newspapers about Alaska's sustainable and healthy wild seafood industry.
  • A tour of the Toyosu Smart Energy Center, a cutting-edge redevelopment near Tokyo producing hot and cold water and steam from a high efficiency, environmentally friendly centralized plant to residential and business buildings in that area.
  • The Governor and will sit down with representatives of DOWA Metals and Mining, the company that is a major investor in the proposed Palmer Project outside Haines. DOWA purchases ore concentrate from the Red Dog Mine in the Northwest Arctic region and the Greens Creek Mine on Admiralty Island.
  • An interview with Nikkei, the leading daily financial newspaper in Japan.

Photos will be made available following the conclusion of the trip.

###

Disclaimer

The Office of the Governor of the State of Alaska published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 22:19:00 UTC
