Office of Governor of State of Delawar : Governor Carney Announces Construction Career Expo

Free, family-oriented career fair to expose middle school students, adults to careers in construction industry

WILMINGTON, Del. - Governor John Carney on Thursday announced a family-friendly career fair for youth and adults to explore careers in construction. The Governor's Construction Career Expo is a two-day event in September that will expose middle school students, and adults looking for a career change, to training programs and construction career paths.

'We're working hard to make sure that all Delawareans have the opportunity to succeed and share in our state's economic progress,' said Governor Carney. 'Careers in the building trades have historically provided paths into the middle class for thousands of Delaware workers and their families. Those same opportunities exist today. This Construction Career Expo will help connect Delawareans with meaningful career opportunities in construction fields, and expose Delaware students and adults to good-paying, skilled construction careers that are in demand and can help strengthen Delaware's workforce.'

The construction industry is one of Delaware's fastest-growing employment sectors with more than 3,500 job openings expected through 2024. The Governor's Construction Career Expo will introduce training and career paths to students and those looking to move from jobs to meaningful careers. The Governor's initiative is also an opportunity to connect employers and career-seekers, and to continue to train and develop a strong, skilled Delaware workforce.

'Throughout our state's history, construction trades have been responsible for catapulting thousands of Delaware families into the middle class by providing skills training, benefits, and great wages,' said Cerron Cade, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Labor. 'Today, it is more important than ever that the next generation of Delawareans are equipped with the best education and career training available, so they can continue to compete in a highly competitive and rapidly shrinking world.'

On Friday, September 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chase Center in Wilmington, middle school students from various schools in New Castle County will have the opportunity to participate in one of three scheduled blocks to meet with employers, sample fun activities and tools, and participate in heavy equipment demonstrations and virtual simulators. This specialized field trip was coordinated with school principals and school districts.

All students, families, and members of the public, are invited to attend the Construction Career Expo on Saturday, September 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Chase Center in Wilmington. The free family-oriented career fair will include activities for both youth and adults, skills training opportunities, on-site job interviews, heavy equipment demonstrations, food trucks, and giveaways.

The Governor's Construction Career Expo is presented in partnership with:

Office of the Governor

AFSCME

Associated Builders and Contractors

City of Wilmington

Delaware Chief School Officers Association

Delaware Contractors Association

Delaware Department of Education

Delaware Department of Labor

Delaware Department of Transportation

Delaware State AFL-CIO

Delaware Technical Community College

Delaware Building and Construction Trades Council

The Committee of 100

'Many local employers are having trouble finding enough people to fill vacant job openings. We will train and pay a great wage, but we just need to find people looking for a stable and good-paying job,' said Alisha Wayman Bryson, Vice President of Wayman Fire Protection. 'The Governor's Construction Career Expo is going to be an amazing event for all ages. On Friday, kids are going to see firsthand the magic of construction, and on Saturday, we will show the entire family the benefits of a career in the construction industry. We look forward to having trades, local employers with job openings, training centers, and schools all under one roof.'

'Governor Carney's Construction Career Expo is an opportunity for our Unions to showcase the contributions made every day by the working men and women of our state, and how big of a role they play in Delaware's economy,' said James Maravelias, President of the Delaware State AFL-CIO. 'This Expo will also introduce young Delawareans to careers in construction, one of our state's fastest growing industries. We are pleased to be partnering with the Governor on this event, and look forward to working together to promote good-paying careers in the Building Trades Unions.'

'The Wall Street Journal and Businessweek are only two of many publications that have recently written about the shortages of trained employees and opportunities in the construction trades,' said Dr. Victoria Gehrt, Superintendent of the New Castle County Vocational Technical School District. 'Governor Carney recognizes the importance of the need to train for the construction industries and is promoting the first, hopefully annual, Governor's Construction Career Expo in Delaware. We appreciate our Governor for his support in informing and encouraging our youth to consider the construction trades as a positive and rewarding career option.'

'The Colonial School District is proud to participate in the first ever Governor's Construction Trades Career Expo for Delaware students and families,' said Dr. D. Dusty Blakey, Superintendent of Colonial School District. 'We appreciate the Governor for his leadership and vision in the area of Career and Technical Education and more specifically, for providing Delaware families with access and opportunity to learn and explore careers in the construction trades. We firmly believe that this innovative approach to engaging stakeholders across the state to support education will have a positive impact on the future of Delaware's workforce.'

Learn more and sign up to receive updates about the Governor's Construction Career Expo.

Use the hashtag #DEBuilds to spread the word and follow discussion about the Governor's Construction Career Expo on social media.

