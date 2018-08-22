Office of Governor of State of Delawar : Governor Carney's Statement on Repeal of Clean Power Plan

'First People of the First State': Programs featuring the Lenapé Indian Tribe of Delaware at downtown Dover, Del. locations throughout September 2018

Date Posted: August 21, 2018

Governor Carney's Statement on Repeal of Clean Power Plan

Date Posted: August 21, 2018

Final ACA Individual Rate Increase 3% / Highmark to Rebate Over $5 Million to Small Groups

Date Posted: August 21, 2018

Conviction, Sentence In Two Separate Kent County Murders

Date Posted: August 17, 2018

Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: Aug. 6-12

Date Posted: August 17, 2018

Newark man pleads guilty to illegal dumping in New Castle County

Date Posted: August 17, 2018

DelDOT Announces New DMV Director

Date Posted: August 16, 2018

'All Aboard: Delaware and the Railroad'

Date Posted: August 15, 2018

DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation announces closure of Farm Lane Bridge and Auburn Valley Trail Aug. 20 - Sept. 4

Date Posted: August 15, 2018

Health Officials Issue New Warning after 8 Deaths from Suspected Overdoses Occur Statewide in 4-Day Span

Date Posted: August 14, 2018

DNREC's White Clay Creek State Park sustains flood damage, forcing closures and cancellations

Date Posted: August 13, 2018

DNREC Environmental Crimes Unit K-9 officer apprehends fugitive wanted for assaulting Maryland police officer

Date Posted: August 13, 2018

DNREC Division of Parks & Recreation to hold Aug. 20 open house on recreation opportunities at White Clay Creek State Park

Date Posted: August 13, 2018

Delaware Division of the Arts Announces 2018-19 Mezzanine Gallery Solo Exhibitions

Date Posted: August 13, 2018

Delaware wildfire crew on Idaho's Copper Mountain Fire

Date Posted: August 13, 2018

National Governors Association Releases Report on Strategies to Address Public Health Crises

Date Posted: August 10, 2018

Drug-Related 'Criminal Nuisance' Property In Selbyville Closed By Court Order

Date Posted: August 10, 2018

Delaware ranks third nationally in 2016 Election Performance Index, or EPI.

Date Posted: August 10, 2018

Governor Carney and DelDOT Cut Ribbon on New South Frederica Grade Separated Intersection

Date Posted: August 10, 2018

Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: July 30-Aug. 5

Date Posted: August 10, 2018

Raccoon in Hockessin Tests Positive for Rabies

Date Posted: August 9, 2018

Sussex County Man Tests Positive for West Nile Virus

Date Posted: August 9, 2018

Delaware DMV Launches Voluntary Medical ID Indicator

Date Posted: August 9, 2018

DNREC'S Division of Parks & Recreation announces changes in lifeguard hours at state park ocean swimming beaches

Date Posted: August 9, 2018

Governor Carney Signs Pay for Success Legislation

Date Posted: August 8, 2018

DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation to host second annual 'Paddlefest' on Aug. 25

Date Posted: August 8, 2018

Absentee voting for the Thursday, September 6th Primary Election has started for voters in New Castle County, Delaware.

Date Posted: August 8, 2018

Four Academies of Business Information Management to launch in fall

Date Posted: August 8, 2018

Patients' Trust Fund Agreed-Upon Procedures - June 30, 2017

Date Posted: August 8, 2018

Delaware Division of the Arts Announces First Round of Grants in Support of Arts Projects for Fiscal Year 2019

Date Posted: August 8, 2018

Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act Regulatory Advisory Committee to meet Aug. 21 in New Castle

Date Posted: August 7, 2018

Saturday, August 11th is the last day for unregistered citizens to register to vote before the Thursday, September 6th Primary.

Date Posted: August 7, 2018

'The Empty Glass: Sherlock Holmes Comes to Dover' to be presented at Dover, Del.'s Old State House on Aug. 18, 2018

Date Posted: August 7, 2018

DNREC-sponsored Becoming an Outdoors-Woman weekend program to be held Sept. 28-30 at Cape Henlopen State Park

Date Posted: August 7, 2018

Delaware Forest Service sends wildfire crew to Montana

Date Posted: August 5, 2018

DNREC, Division of Public Health now accepting proposals for wastewater, surface water and drinking water planning grants

Date Posted: August 3, 2018

Attempted Carjacking Leads to Lengthy Prison Sentence

Date Posted: August 3, 2018

Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: July 23-29

Date Posted: August 3, 2018

DNREC Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit charges New Castle woman in trash dumping incident

Date Posted: August 3, 2018

Governor Carney Urges EPA to Reconsider Proposal to Freeze Vehicle Emission Standards

Date Posted: August 2, 2018

DNREC produces wetlands report card and management recommendations on the Smyrna River Watershed

Date Posted: August 2, 2018

Governor Carney's Statement on Regulation 225

Date Posted: August 2, 2018

DNREC's Fort Delaware State Park to host second of two annual Civil War-era P.O.W. weekends Aug. 11-12

Date Posted: August 2, 2018

State will not move forward with current proposed anti-discrimination regulation

Date Posted: August 2, 2018

Delaware's Water Infrastructure Advisory Council to meet Wednesday, Aug. 15 in Dover

Date Posted: August 1, 2018

FY2018 Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund Public Workshop set for Aug. 22 by DNREC Environmental Finance

Date Posted: August 1, 2018

DNREC launches Environmental Perspectives, a new interactive website featuring data-driven storytelling

Date Posted: August 1, 2018

DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police arrest Dover woman for multiple drug charges

Date Posted: August 1, 2018

Workplace Safety Program Saves Businesses Over $9.8M in Workers' Comp Premiums

Date Posted: August 1, 2018

2018 state assessment results hold steady

Date Posted: August 1, 2018

Sussex Tech's Mitchell earns DFA forestry scholarship

Date Posted: August 1, 2018

Delaware Forest Service's Ashley Melvin earns Gold Smokey Award

Date Posted: July 31, 2018

DNREC's Auburn Heights Preserve hosts 'Steamin' Days' on the first Sunday of every month through November

Date Posted: July 31, 2018

UPDATE: Victim identified from Saturday's fatal personal watercraft accident in Sussex County

Date Posted: July 30, 2018

AG Denn Takes Actions To Prevent Distribution of Online Files for 3-D Printed Firearms

Date Posted: July 30, 2018

DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police investigating fatal personal watercraft accident in Sussex County

Date Posted: July 28, 2018

Felton Man Convicted In Dover Murder Case

Date Posted: July 27, 2018

Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet Tuesday, July 31 in Dover to discuss deer seasons and Sunday deer hunting opportunities on public lands (Updated)

Date Posted: July 27, 2018

Governor Carney Announces Delaware Women's Hall of Fame Inductees

Date Posted: July 27, 2018

Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: July 16-22

Date Posted: July 27, 2018

Governor Carney joins DNREC Secretary Garvin in presenting DNREC Awards at Delaware State Fair ceremony

Date Posted: July 26, 2018

Health Care Commission Seeks Applications from Delaware Health Care Providers for One-Time Mini-Grants Related to Payment Reform

Date Posted: July 26, 2018

Part of Castle Trail on C&D Canal Conservation Area closed for emergency repairs

Date Posted: July 26, 2018

DNREC's First State Heritage Park's First Saturday invites visitors to explore science

Date Posted: July 26, 2018

Expanding Access to High-Speed Broadband

Date Posted: July 25, 2018

DHSS Seeks School Supplies, Gift Cards to Support Adopt-A-Student Program's Goal of Helping Students in Need

Date Posted: July 25, 2018

Fifth Annual Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta, co-sponsored by DNREC's Reclaim Our River program, set for Aug. 4 in Blades

Date Posted: July 25, 2018

Delaware's Behavioral Health Consortium selected to partner with The Pew Charitable Trusts

Date Posted: July 24, 2018

The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit Shelley Koon's 'Wither' Photographs

Date Posted: July 24, 2018

After 14-Month Review, Johns Hopkins Team Releases Major Recommendations for Strengthening Delaware's Substance Use Disorder Treatment System

Date Posted: July 24, 2018

Delaware WONDER Expanding Services to Support Delawareans Receiving Food Benefits to Break Barriers, Find Jobs

Date Posted: July 24, 2018

Adventure film 'Jumanji' to be featured at Buena Vista Movie Night on the Lawn on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

Date Posted: July 23, 2018

DNREC Division of Parks & Recreation to hold Aug. 1 open house on roads and trails for White Clay Creek State Park

Date Posted: July 23, 2018

DPH Advises Customers of BroadKiln Beach, PrimeHook Water Companies to Boil Water After Samples Test Positive for E. coli Bacteria

Date Posted: July 20, 2018

Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: July 9-15

Date Posted: July 20, 2018

Charges of Attempted Murder, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Vehicle Death In Various Cases Result in Pleas, Convictions, Prison

Date Posted: July 20, 2018

State champions in sportsmanship winners announced

Date Posted: July 20, 2018

State Fair highlights Delaware's agriculture industry

Date Posted: July 20, 2018

Joint Statement from Governors Carney and Hogan on FERC Grants Rehearing for Cost Allocation on Artificial Island Transmission Line

Date Posted: July 19, 2018

Online registration now open to volunteers for 31st annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup

Date Posted: July 19, 2018

Flag Lowering for Passing of Former Representative Katharine Jester

Date Posted: July 19, 2018

Dover Office of Child Support Services to Close July 30-31 to Facilitate Move to New Location

Date Posted: July 19, 2018

'Small Fry Adventures' family outing dates announced by DNREC's Division of Fish & Wildlife

Date Posted: July 18, 2018

Delaware Tidal Finfish Advisory Council to meet July 24 in Dover

Date Posted: July 18, 2018

Delaware Health Officials Issue Warning for Sussex County after More than Half of Deaths from Suspected Overdoses This Month Have Occurred There

Date Posted: July 18, 2018

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs to sponsor 12 special events during August 2018

Date Posted: July 18, 2018

Make an 'ECOnnection' with DNREC at this year's Delaware State Fair

Date Posted: July 18, 2018

DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation announces temporary closure of Farm Lane Bridge

Date Posted: July 18, 2018

Governor Carney, Commissioner Phelps Release Final Report of DOC Special Assistant

Date Posted: July 17, 2018

Delaware's Recycling Public Advisory Council to meet Wednesday, July 25 in Newark

Date Posted: July 16, 2018

DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal & Energy announces St. Jones Reserve Visitor Center closed until fall for renovations

Date Posted: July 13, 2018

Witness Intimidation Leads to Lengthy Prison Term

Date Posted: July 13, 2018

Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: July 2-8

Date Posted: July 13, 2018

State of Delaware Other Postemployment Benefits (OPEB) Fund Trust Schedules of Employer Allocations and OPEB Amounts by Employer - June 30, 2017 and 2016

Date Posted: July 13, 2018

DNREC's Mosquito Control Section announces year's first finding of West Nile virus in wild birds

Date Posted: July 13, 2018

Delaware students honored by SkillsUSA at national conference

Date Posted: July 12, 2018

Delaware Department Of Justice and Delaware Police Chiefs Publish Model Policies For Custodial Interrogations and Eyewitness Identifications

Date Posted: July 12, 2018

DNREC to hold public meeting July 16 on EPA's proposed denial of Delaware's Clean Air Act petitions to reduce air pollution originating elsewhere from coming into the state

Date Posted: July 11, 2018

Highmark Requests 2019 Health Insurance Marketplace Rate Increase of 5.7%

Date Posted: July 11, 2018

DNREC's Fort Delaware State Park to host annual Civil War-era P.O.W. weekends in July and August

Date Posted: July 11, 2018