Office of Governor of State of Delawar : Governor Carney's Statement on Weather Forecast

Governor Carney's Statement on Weather Forecast

Date Posted: September 9, 2018

DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Date Posted: September 7, 2018

Delaware DOJ Consumer Protection Unit Prosecuting Sussex Home Improvement Fraud Case, Looking for Other Potential Victims

Date Posted: September 7, 2018

Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act Regulatory Advisory Committee to meet Wednesday, Sept. 12 in New Castle

Date Posted: September 6, 2018

Source Water Protection Subcommittee to meet Sept. 21 in Dover

Date Posted: September 6, 2018

DPH Officials Concerned Regarding Increasing Spread of West Nile Virus As They Announce Third Case In a Human

Date Posted: September 6, 2018

Jack A. Markell Trail Connecting Wilmington to New Castle Opens

Date Posted: September 6, 2018

Governor Carney Signs Order Creating the Governor's State Complete Count Commission

Date Posted: September 5, 2018

Governor Carney Signs High-Needs Educator Student Loan Payment Program into Law

Date Posted: September 5, 2018

Delaware Receives Nearly $33 Million in FHWA Redistribution

Date Posted: September 5, 2018

DNREC's Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police arrest Frederica couple for theft and commercial crabbing violations

Date Posted: August 31, 2018

Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: Aug. 20-26

Date Posted: August 31, 2018

Life Sentences for Two Men Involved in Dover Shootout

Date Posted: August 31, 2018

Delaware Office of State Planning Coordination Launches new website

Date Posted: August 31, 2018

DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation and Fort Miles Historical Association announce construction of new amenities at fort to begin Sept. 4

Date Posted: August 30, 2018

Drive Safely and Expect Heavy Traffic this Holiday Weekend

Date Posted: August 30, 2018

Drinking Water Notice Issued to Water Customers in Lewes After Lead Levels Exceed EPA Action Level

Date Posted: August 30, 2018

West Nile Virus confirmed in two Delaware horses

Date Posted: August 30, 2018

Governor Carney signs 'Mental Health Parity' Legislation

Date Posted: August 30, 2018

September is National Preparedness Month

Date Posted: August 30, 2018

DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife announces rifle-pistol range at Ommelanden Hunter Education Training Center to close for repairs

Date Posted: August 29, 2018

DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation announces the Point at Cape Henlopen to reopen Sept. 1 following closure for beachnesting season

Date Posted: August 29, 2018

Delaware Libraries Launch Library Cards for Children

Date Posted: August 29, 2018

DNREC's First State Heritage Park Lantern Tours return to light up Fridays this fall

Date Posted: August 28, 2018

Greenwood man arrested by DNREC Environmental Crimes Unit for illegal dumping in Harrington

Date Posted: August 28, 2018

Delaware's dove, resident Canada goose, deer, teal, and gray squirrel hunting seasons to open in September

Date Posted: August 28, 2018

Delaware's Council on Farm and Food Policy to advise Secretary of Agriculture

Date Posted: August 28, 2018

DPH Encourages Delawareans to Take Rabies Prevention Seriously After Death of Kent County Woman

Date Posted: August 28, 2018

DHSS Secretary Walker Sends Health Care Spending and Quality Benchmark Recommendations to Governor Carney

Date Posted: August 27, 2018

UPDATE - Tuesday and Wednesday: Governor Carney To Sign 29 Bills Into Law

Date Posted: August 27, 2018

DNREC seeking volunteers for Delaware Coastal Cleanup

Date Posted: August 27, 2018

Flags lowered for passing of Sen. McCain

Date Posted: August 27, 2018

DNREC's First State Heritage Park First Saturday will host 'First People of the First State: the Lenape Tribe of Delaware' on Sept. 1

Date Posted: August 27, 2018

Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet Aug. 28 in Dover

Date Posted: August 24, 2018

Man Pleads Guilty To Kidnapping, Raping Young Girl, Throwing Her In Pond

Date Posted: August 24, 2018

Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: Aug. 13-19

Date Posted: August 24, 2018

New Safe Havens Family Visitation Center in Middletown to Host Grand Opening Sept. 6

Date Posted: August 24, 2018

DPH Investigating Outbreak of Whooping Cough in Kent County; Urging Residents to Get Vaccinated

Date Posted: August 23, 2018

Delaware releases historic preservation plan for 2018-2022

Date Posted: August 23, 2018

DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation to host free outdoor performances of Shakespeare's 'As You Like It' in three Delaware state parks Sept. 6, 13, 14

Date Posted: August 23, 2018

DNREC's Shoreline & Waterway Management Section to hold informational meeting Sept. 17 in Bethany on Massey's Ditch maintenance dredging project

Date Posted: August 23, 2018

Delaware Department of Insurance Issues Statement on Acquisition of Control of XL Group Ltd. by AXA SA & Affiliates

Date Posted: August 23, 2018

Prevailing Wage Regulations Public Hearing on September 24, 2018

Date Posted: August 23, 2018

Governor Carney Announces Construction Career Expo

Date Posted: August 23, 2018

DPH Announces Second Human Case of West Nile Virus; Urges Delaware Residents to Avoid Mosquito Bites

Date Posted: August 22, 2018

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs to sponsor 21 special events during September 2018

Date Posted: August 22, 2018

Tickets now on sale for Kent Conservation District's 19th Annual Barn Dance fundraiser on Oct. 12

Date Posted: August 22, 2018

Delaware wildfire crew wraps up successful assignment

Date Posted: August 22, 2018

'First People of the First State': Programs featuring the Lenapé Indian Tribe of Delaware at downtown Dover, Del. locations throughout September 2018

Date Posted: August 21, 2018

Governor Carney's Statement on Repeal of Clean Power Plan

Date Posted: August 21, 2018

Final ACA Individual Rate Increase 3% / Highmark to Rebate Over $5 Million to Small Groups

Date Posted: August 21, 2018

Conviction, Sentence In Two Separate Kent County Murders

Date Posted: August 17, 2018

Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: Aug. 6-12

Date Posted: August 17, 2018

Newark man pleads guilty to illegal dumping in New Castle County

Date Posted: August 17, 2018

DelDOT Announces New DMV Director

Date Posted: August 16, 2018

'All Aboard: Delaware and the Railroad'

Date Posted: August 15, 2018

DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation announces closure of Farm Lane Bridge and Auburn Valley Trail Aug. 20 - Sept. 4

Date Posted: August 15, 2018

Health Officials Issue New Warning after 8 Deaths from Suspected Overdoses Occur Statewide in 4-Day Span

Date Posted: August 14, 2018

DNREC's White Clay Creek State Park sustains flood damage, forcing closures and cancellations

Date Posted: August 13, 2018

DNREC Environmental Crimes Unit K-9 officer apprehends fugitive wanted for assaulting Maryland police officer

Date Posted: August 13, 2018

DNREC Division of Parks & Recreation to hold Aug. 20 open house on recreation opportunities at White Clay Creek State Park

Date Posted: August 13, 2018

Delaware Division of the Arts Announces 2018-19 Mezzanine Gallery Solo Exhibitions

Date Posted: August 13, 2018

Delaware wildfire crew on Idaho's Copper Mountain Fire

Date Posted: August 13, 2018

National Governors Association Releases Report on Strategies to Address Public Health Crises

Date Posted: August 10, 2018

Drug-Related 'Criminal Nuisance' Property In Selbyville Closed By Court Order

Date Posted: August 10, 2018

Delaware ranks third nationally in 2016 Election Performance Index, or EPI.

Date Posted: August 10, 2018

Governor Carney and DelDOT Cut Ribbon on New South Frederica Grade Separated Intersection

Date Posted: August 10, 2018

Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: July 30-Aug. 5

Date Posted: August 10, 2018

Raccoon in Hockessin Tests Positive for Rabies

Date Posted: August 9, 2018

Sussex County Man Tests Positive for West Nile Virus

Date Posted: August 9, 2018

Delaware DMV Launches Voluntary Medical ID Indicator

Date Posted: August 9, 2018

DNREC'S Division of Parks & Recreation announces changes in lifeguard hours at state park ocean swimming beaches

Date Posted: August 9, 2018

Governor Carney Signs Pay for Success Legislation

Date Posted: August 8, 2018

DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation to host second annual 'Paddlefest' on Aug. 25

Date Posted: August 8, 2018

Absentee voting for the Thursday, September 6th Primary Election has started for voters in New Castle County, Delaware.

Date Posted: August 8, 2018

Four Academies of Business Information Management to launch in fall

Date Posted: August 8, 2018

Patients' Trust Fund Agreed-Upon Procedures - June 30, 2017

Date Posted: August 8, 2018

Delaware Division of the Arts Announces First Round of Grants in Support of Arts Projects for Fiscal Year 2019

Date Posted: August 8, 2018

Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act Regulatory Advisory Committee to meet Aug. 21 in New Castle

Date Posted: August 7, 2018

Saturday, August 11th is the last day for unregistered citizens to register to vote before the Thursday, September 6th Primary.

Date Posted: August 7, 2018

'The Empty Glass: Sherlock Holmes Comes to Dover' to be presented at Dover, Del.'s Old State House on Aug. 18, 2018

Date Posted: August 7, 2018

DNREC-sponsored Becoming an Outdoors-Woman weekend program to be held Sept. 28-30 at Cape Henlopen State Park

Date Posted: August 7, 2018

Delaware Forest Service sends wildfire crew to Montana

Date Posted: August 5, 2018

DNREC, Division of Public Health now accepting proposals for wastewater, surface water and drinking water planning grants

Date Posted: August 3, 2018

Attempted Carjacking Leads to Lengthy Prison Sentence

Date Posted: August 3, 2018

Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: July 23-29

Date Posted: August 3, 2018

DNREC Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit charges New Castle woman in trash dumping incident

Date Posted: August 3, 2018

Governor Carney Urges EPA to Reconsider Proposal to Freeze Vehicle Emission Standards

Date Posted: August 2, 2018

DNREC produces wetlands report card and management recommendations on the Smyrna River Watershed

Date Posted: August 2, 2018

Governor Carney's Statement on Regulation 225

Date Posted: August 2, 2018

DNREC's Fort Delaware State Park to host second of two annual Civil War-era P.O.W. weekends Aug. 11-12

Date Posted: August 2, 2018

State will not move forward with current proposed anti-discrimination regulation

Date Posted: August 2, 2018

Delaware's Water Infrastructure Advisory Council to meet Wednesday, Aug. 15 in Dover

Date Posted: August 1, 2018

FY2018 Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund Public Workshop set for Aug. 22 by DNREC Environmental Finance

Date Posted: August 1, 2018

DNREC launches Environmental Perspectives, a new interactive website featuring data-driven storytelling

Date Posted: August 1, 2018

DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police arrest Dover woman for multiple drug charges

Date Posted: August 1, 2018

Workplace Safety Program Saves Businesses Over $9.8M in Workers' Comp Premiums

Date Posted: August 1, 2018

2018 state assessment results hold steady

Date Posted: August 1, 2018

Sussex Tech's Mitchell earns DFA forestry scholarship

Date Posted: August 1, 2018

Delaware Forest Service's Ashley Melvin earns Gold Smokey Award

Date Posted: July 31, 2018