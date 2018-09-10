Office of Governor of State of Delawar : Governor Carney's Statement on Weather Forecast

Governor Carney's Statement on Weather Forecast
Date Posted: September 9, 2018
DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: Aug. 27-Sept. 2
Date Posted: September 7, 2018
Delaware DOJ Consumer Protection Unit Prosecuting Sussex Home Improvement Fraud Case, Looking for Other Potential Victims
Date Posted: September 7, 2018
Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act Regulatory Advisory Committee to meet Wednesday, Sept. 12 in New Castle
Date Posted: September 6, 2018
Source Water Protection Subcommittee to meet Sept. 21 in Dover
Date Posted: September 6, 2018
DPH Officials Concerned Regarding Increasing Spread of West Nile Virus As They Announce Third Case In a Human
Date Posted: September 6, 2018
Jack A. Markell Trail Connecting Wilmington to New Castle Opens
Date Posted: September 6, 2018
Governor Carney Signs Order Creating the Governor's State Complete Count Commission
Date Posted: September 5, 2018
Governor Carney Signs High-Needs Educator Student Loan Payment Program into Law
Date Posted: September 5, 2018
Delaware Receives Nearly $33 Million in FHWA Redistribution
Date Posted: September 5, 2018
DNREC's Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police arrest Frederica couple for theft and commercial crabbing violations
Date Posted: August 31, 2018
Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: Aug. 20-26
Date Posted: August 31, 2018
Life Sentences for Two Men Involved in Dover Shootout
Date Posted: August 31, 2018
Delaware Office of State Planning Coordination Launches new website
Date Posted: August 31, 2018
DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation and Fort Miles Historical Association announce construction of new amenities at fort to begin Sept. 4
Date Posted: August 30, 2018
Drive Safely and Expect Heavy Traffic this Holiday Weekend
Date Posted: August 30, 2018
Drinking Water Notice Issued to Water Customers in Lewes After Lead Levels Exceed EPA Action Level
Date Posted: August 30, 2018
West Nile Virus confirmed in two Delaware horses
Date Posted: August 30, 2018
Governor Carney signs 'Mental Health Parity' Legislation
Date Posted: August 30, 2018
September is National Preparedness Month
Date Posted: August 30, 2018
DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife announces rifle-pistol range at Ommelanden Hunter Education Training Center to close for repairs
Date Posted: August 29, 2018
DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation announces the Point at Cape Henlopen to reopen Sept. 1 following closure for beachnesting season
Date Posted: August 29, 2018
Delaware Libraries Launch Library Cards for Children
Date Posted: August 29, 2018
DNREC's First State Heritage Park Lantern Tours return to light up Fridays this fall
Date Posted: August 28, 2018
Greenwood man arrested by DNREC Environmental Crimes Unit for illegal dumping in Harrington
Date Posted: August 28, 2018
Delaware's dove, resident Canada goose, deer, teal, and gray squirrel hunting seasons to open in September
Date Posted: August 28, 2018
Delaware's Council on Farm and Food Policy to advise Secretary of Agriculture
Date Posted: August 28, 2018
DPH Encourages Delawareans to Take Rabies Prevention Seriously After Death of Kent County Woman
Date Posted: August 28, 2018
DHSS Secretary Walker Sends Health Care Spending and Quality Benchmark Recommendations to Governor Carney
Date Posted: August 27, 2018
UPDATE - Tuesday and Wednesday: Governor Carney To Sign 29 Bills Into Law
Date Posted: August 27, 2018
DNREC seeking volunteers for Delaware Coastal Cleanup
Date Posted: August 27, 2018
Flags lowered for passing of Sen. McCain
Date Posted: August 27, 2018
DNREC's First State Heritage Park First Saturday will host 'First People of the First State: the Lenape Tribe of Delaware' on Sept. 1
Date Posted: August 27, 2018
Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet Aug. 28 in Dover
Date Posted: August 24, 2018
Man Pleads Guilty To Kidnapping, Raping Young Girl, Throwing Her In Pond
Date Posted: August 24, 2018
Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: Aug. 13-19
Date Posted: August 24, 2018
New Safe Havens Family Visitation Center in Middletown to Host Grand Opening Sept. 6
Date Posted: August 24, 2018
DPH Investigating Outbreak of Whooping Cough in Kent County; Urging Residents to Get Vaccinated
Date Posted: August 23, 2018
Delaware releases historic preservation plan for 2018-2022
Date Posted: August 23, 2018
DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation to host free outdoor performances of Shakespeare's 'As You Like It' in three Delaware state parks Sept. 6, 13, 14
Date Posted: August 23, 2018
DNREC's Shoreline & Waterway Management Section to hold informational meeting Sept. 17 in Bethany on Massey's Ditch maintenance dredging project
Date Posted: August 23, 2018
Delaware Department of Insurance Issues Statement on Acquisition of Control of XL Group Ltd. by AXA SA & Affiliates
Date Posted: August 23, 2018
Prevailing Wage Regulations Public Hearing on September 24, 2018
Date Posted: August 23, 2018
Governor Carney Announces Construction Career Expo
Date Posted: August 23, 2018
DPH Announces Second Human Case of West Nile Virus; Urges Delaware Residents to Avoid Mosquito Bites
Date Posted: August 22, 2018
Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs to sponsor 21 special events during September 2018
Date Posted: August 22, 2018
Tickets now on sale for Kent Conservation District's 19th Annual Barn Dance fundraiser on Oct. 12
Date Posted: August 22, 2018
Delaware wildfire crew wraps up successful assignment
Date Posted: August 22, 2018
'First People of the First State': Programs featuring the Lenapé Indian Tribe of Delaware at downtown Dover, Del. locations throughout September 2018
Date Posted: August 21, 2018
Governor Carney's Statement on Repeal of Clean Power Plan
Date Posted: August 21, 2018
Final ACA Individual Rate Increase 3% / Highmark to Rebate Over $5 Million to Small Groups
Date Posted: August 21, 2018
Conviction, Sentence In Two Separate Kent County Murders
Date Posted: August 17, 2018
Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: Aug. 6-12
Date Posted: August 17, 2018
Newark man pleads guilty to illegal dumping in New Castle County
Date Posted: August 17, 2018
DelDOT Announces New DMV Director
Date Posted: August 16, 2018
'All Aboard: Delaware and the Railroad'
Date Posted: August 15, 2018
DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation announces closure of Farm Lane Bridge and Auburn Valley Trail Aug. 20 - Sept. 4
Date Posted: August 15, 2018
Health Officials Issue New Warning after 8 Deaths from Suspected Overdoses Occur Statewide in 4-Day Span
Date Posted: August 14, 2018
DNREC's White Clay Creek State Park sustains flood damage, forcing closures and cancellations
Date Posted: August 13, 2018
DNREC Environmental Crimes Unit K-9 officer apprehends fugitive wanted for assaulting Maryland police officer
Date Posted: August 13, 2018
DNREC Division of Parks & Recreation to hold Aug. 20 open house on recreation opportunities at White Clay Creek State Park
Date Posted: August 13, 2018
Delaware Division of the Arts Announces 2018-19 Mezzanine Gallery Solo Exhibitions
Date Posted: August 13, 2018
Delaware wildfire crew on Idaho's Copper Mountain Fire
Date Posted: August 13, 2018
National Governors Association Releases Report on Strategies to Address Public Health Crises
Date Posted: August 10, 2018
Drug-Related 'Criminal Nuisance' Property In Selbyville Closed By Court Order
Date Posted: August 10, 2018
Delaware ranks third nationally in 2016 Election Performance Index, or EPI.
Date Posted: August 10, 2018
Governor Carney and DelDOT Cut Ribbon on New South Frederica Grade Separated Intersection
Date Posted: August 10, 2018
Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: July 30-Aug. 5
Date Posted: August 10, 2018
Raccoon in Hockessin Tests Positive for Rabies
Date Posted: August 9, 2018
Sussex County Man Tests Positive for West Nile Virus
Date Posted: August 9, 2018
Delaware DMV Launches Voluntary Medical ID Indicator
Date Posted: August 9, 2018
DNREC'S Division of Parks & Recreation announces changes in lifeguard hours at state park ocean swimming beaches
Date Posted: August 9, 2018
Governor Carney Signs Pay for Success Legislation
Date Posted: August 8, 2018
DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation to host second annual 'Paddlefest' on Aug. 25
Date Posted: August 8, 2018
Absentee voting for the Thursday, September 6th Primary Election has started for voters in New Castle County, Delaware.
Date Posted: August 8, 2018
Four Academies of Business Information Management to launch in fall
Date Posted: August 8, 2018
Patients' Trust Fund Agreed-Upon Procedures - June 30, 2017
Date Posted: August 8, 2018
Delaware Division of the Arts Announces First Round of Grants in Support of Arts Projects for Fiscal Year 2019
Date Posted: August 8, 2018
Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act Regulatory Advisory Committee to meet Aug. 21 in New Castle
Date Posted: August 7, 2018
Saturday, August 11th is the last day for unregistered citizens to register to vote before the Thursday, September 6th Primary.
Date Posted: August 7, 2018
'The Empty Glass: Sherlock Holmes Comes to Dover' to be presented at Dover, Del.'s Old State House on Aug. 18, 2018
Date Posted: August 7, 2018
DNREC-sponsored Becoming an Outdoors-Woman weekend program to be held Sept. 28-30 at Cape Henlopen State Park
Date Posted: August 7, 2018
Delaware Forest Service sends wildfire crew to Montana
Date Posted: August 5, 2018
DNREC, Division of Public Health now accepting proposals for wastewater, surface water and drinking water planning grants
Date Posted: August 3, 2018
Attempted Carjacking Leads to Lengthy Prison Sentence
Date Posted: August 3, 2018
Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: July 23-29
Date Posted: August 3, 2018
DNREC Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit charges New Castle woman in trash dumping incident
Date Posted: August 3, 2018
Governor Carney Urges EPA to Reconsider Proposal to Freeze Vehicle Emission Standards
Date Posted: August 2, 2018
DNREC produces wetlands report card and management recommendations on the Smyrna River Watershed
Date Posted: August 2, 2018
Governor Carney's Statement on Regulation 225
Date Posted: August 2, 2018
DNREC's Fort Delaware State Park to host second of two annual Civil War-era P.O.W. weekends Aug. 11-12
Date Posted: August 2, 2018
State will not move forward with current proposed anti-discrimination regulation
Date Posted: August 2, 2018
Delaware's Water Infrastructure Advisory Council to meet Wednesday, Aug. 15 in Dover
Date Posted: August 1, 2018
FY2018 Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund Public Workshop set for Aug. 22 by DNREC Environmental Finance
Date Posted: August 1, 2018
DNREC launches Environmental Perspectives, a new interactive website featuring data-driven storytelling
Date Posted: August 1, 2018
DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police arrest Dover woman for multiple drug charges
Date Posted: August 1, 2018
Workplace Safety Program Saves Businesses Over $9.8M in Workers' Comp Premiums
Date Posted: August 1, 2018
2018 state assessment results hold steady
Date Posted: August 1, 2018
Sussex Tech's Mitchell earns DFA forestry scholarship
Date Posted: August 1, 2018
Delaware Forest Service's Ashley Melvin earns Gold Smokey Award
Date Posted: July 31, 2018