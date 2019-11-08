Office of Governor of State of Florida : Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez to Lead Trade Mission to Colombia

Tallahassee, Fla. - Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced that she will lead a delegation of small and mid-sized businesses on an export sales mission to Bogotá, Colombia. The mission, coordinated by Enterprise Florida (EFI) will take place from November 18-21, 2019. The trade mission includes representatives from 19 Florida manufacturing and exporting firms who will be matched with Colombian importers through the United States Embassy's Gold Key Program in pursuit of long-term trade opportunities.

'Colombia is an important trading partner for our state, and this mission offers a great opportunity for Florida companies looking to expand their global presence,' said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. 'I look forward to leading this delegation on behalf of Governor DeSantis and the people of Florida to underscore the priority that international export markets mean for Florida's economy. We look forward to renewing longstanding trade relationships with Colombia and creating new market opportunities for the small businesses traveling with us.'

Colombia is the fourth-largest economy in Latin America and has the third-largest population in the region with approximately 49 million citizens. The United States is Colombia's largest trading partner, and bilateral trade between the two countries reached nearly $27 billion in 2017. With $7.2 billion in two-way trade, Florida accounts for 27 percent of all U.S. trade with Colombia - more than any other state.

'International export missions like this one benefit Florida's small and mid-size businesses by helping them access new markets for their Florida-made goods and services,' said Jamal Sowell, Florida Secretary of Commerce and President & CEO of Enterprise Florida, Inc. 'Enterprise Florida continues to help Florida companies expand globally and generate the kinds of sales that keep Floridians working and businesses growing.'

For additional information, please click HERE.

###