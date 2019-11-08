Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Office of Governor of State of Florida : Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez to Lead Trade Mission to Colombia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 12:50pm EST

Tallahassee, Fla. - Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced that she will lead a delegation of small and mid-sized businesses on an export sales mission to Bogotá, Colombia. The mission, coordinated by Enterprise Florida (EFI) will take place from November 18-21, 2019. The trade mission includes representatives from 19 Florida manufacturing and exporting firms who will be matched with Colombian importers through the United States Embassy's Gold Key Program in pursuit of long-term trade opportunities.

'Colombia is an important trading partner for our state, and this mission offers a great opportunity for Florida companies looking to expand their global presence,' said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. 'I look forward to leading this delegation on behalf of Governor DeSantis and the people of Florida to underscore the priority that international export markets mean for Florida's economy. We look forward to renewing longstanding trade relationships with Colombia and creating new market opportunities for the small businesses traveling with us.'

Colombia is the fourth-largest economy in Latin America and has the third-largest population in the region with approximately 49 million citizens. The United States is Colombia's largest trading partner, and bilateral trade between the two countries reached nearly $27 billion in 2017. With $7.2 billion in two-way trade, Florida accounts for 27 percent of all U.S. trade with Colombia - more than any other state.

'International export missions like this one benefit Florida's small and mid-size businesses by helping them access new markets for their Florida-made goods and services,' said Jamal Sowell, Florida Secretary of Commerce and President & CEO of Enterprise Florida, Inc. 'Enterprise Florida continues to help Florida companies expand globally and generate the kinds of sales that keep Floridians working and businesses growing.'

For additional information, please click HERE.

###

Disclaimer

The Office of the Governor of the State of Florida published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 17:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:58pU.S Government Bonds Gain After Trump Comments on China Tariffs
DJ
12:56pCulture change is the cutting edge of mental health benefits at work
RE
12:55pThe Power of Combining 5G and AI -- Journal Report -2-
DJ
12:55pThe Power of Combining 5G and AI -- Journal Report
DJ
12:50pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF FLORIDA : Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez to Lead Trade Mission to Colombia
PU
12:50pNSF NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION : Secrets to climate change adaptation uncovered in the European corn borer moth
PU
12:49pCARL ICAHN : Activist investor Carl Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
12:46pU.S. CFTC orders Wells Fargo to pay $14 million over unfair foreign exchange trade
RE
12:46pWORLDLINE : Bitcoin Suisse to partner on crypto payments at Swiss merchants
AQ
12:41pTrump Says U.S. Hasn't Yet Agreed to Roll Back Tariffs as Part of China Trade Deal -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil falls
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q 2019. Full-year op..
4AMUNDI : AMUNDI : Credit Agricole shares fall as French retail banking disappoints
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group