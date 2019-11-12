Office of Governor of State of Iowa : Gov. Reynolds, Secretary Naig to participate in press call-back from Japan during trade mission

Log in
Gov. Reynolds, Secretary Naig to participate in press call-back from Japan during trade mission

11/12/2019

11/7/19 - Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig are participating in a trade mission to Japan organized by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to explore new market opportunities for Iowa's beef and pork producers.

Gov. Reynolds and Secretary Naig will hold a press call-back on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Credentialed members of the media can RSVP to Pat Garrett or Keely Coppess to receive call-in credentials.

Tuesday, November 12th
Gov. Reynolds and Sec. Naig to participate in a press call from Japan to recap their meat trade mission.
4:15 p.m. Central Standard Time
Additional details will be provided to RSVP'd media

Gov. Reynolds and Sec. Naig leave on Friday, Nov. 8 and return on Thursday, Nov. 14. They will be accompanied by IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham and representatives from the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, Iowa Corn Growers, Iowa Pork Producers Association, Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Sister States, as well as business leaders from Iowa.

The Office of the Governor of the State of Iowa published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 20:29:09 UTC
