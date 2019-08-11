Office of Governor of State of Iowa : Gov. Reynolds releases statement on EPA Renewable Fuel Volumes Announcement

8/10/19 - Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it was granting 31 small refinery waiver exemptions from the biofuel blending requirements under the 2018 Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). Gov. Reynolds released the following statement:

'I am extremely disappointed to see the EPA approve 31 small refinery exemptions from the RFS for 2018. This decision destroyed 1.43 billion gallons of biofuel demand which equates to over 500 million bushels of corn. It is unconscionable for Administrator Wheeler's EPA to continue to gut the RFS through small refinery exemptions while padding the pockets of oil refiners.

'This action only puts additional pressure on Iowa Farmers facing difficulty due to ongoing trade disputes.

'Our farmers feed and fuel the world and a robust RFS is essential to a healthy ag economy across the entire country. Administrator Wheeler must uphold President Trump's promise to Iowa farmers.'