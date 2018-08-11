Office of Governor of State of Iowa : Gov. Reynolds to host EPA’s Wheeler at Iowa State Fair

Gov. Kim Reynolds, along with Congressman David Young and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, will host Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler at the Iowa State Fair on Monday. Wheeler was invited to visit Iowa and hear from those impacted by attacks on the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

'I look forward to introducing Acting Administrator Wheeler to our hardworking Iowa farmers and showcasing the potential of Iowa agriculture when we expand markets for renewable fuels,' Gov. Reynolds said. 'We will discuss issues affecting Iowa farmers, with the importance of the RFS being at the top.'

The governor, congressman, secretary and acting administrator will meet with Iowans at the fair on Monday and hold a roundtable with farmers, agribusinesses and those who benefit from a strong RFS.

Monday, August 13, 2018

Acting Administrator Wheeler, Gov. Reynolds, Congressman Young & Sec. Naig hold media availability

Iowa State Fairgrounds

Jacobson Barn

Des Moines

4 p.m.

*Note: credentialed members of the media should RSVP prior to 1 p.m. on Monday to press@epa.gov